Blue Jackets sign goalie Evan Gardner to three-year entry level contract

The 2024 second-round pick has a career 43-17-6 record, 2.45 GAA and .917 SV% with the WHL's Saskatoon Blades

Gardner Web
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Evan Gardner to a three-year entry level contract beginning with the 2025-26 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The goaltender was selected by Columbus in the second round, 60th overall, at the 2024 NHL Draft held at the Sphere in Vegas.

Gardner, 19, has posted a 22-12-4 record with a 2.83 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 41 games with the Western Hockey League’s Saskatoon Blades this season. He ranks fourth-T in the league in save percentage and shutouts, seventh-T in goals-against average and 10th-T in victories in 2024-25. He has won four-straight starts with a 1.25 GAA, .960 SV% and two shutouts since March 7. He was also named the league’s Goaltender of the Month for November after finishing with a 7-3-0 record, 2.64 GAA and .912 SV% in 11 appearances.

The 6-1, 178-pound native of Fort St. John, British Columbia has registered a record of 43-17-6 with a 2.45 GAA, .917 SV% and seven shutouts in 71 career games with the Blades since making his WHL debut in 2023-24. He led the league in goals-against average and save percentage and ranked second-T in shutouts as a rookie in 2023-24, finishing with a 21-5-2 record, 1.91 GAA, .927 SV% and four shutouts in 30 contests with Saskatoon. He also went 10-4 with a 2.33 GAA and .910 SV% in 15 outings with the club in the 2024 WHL playoffs.

FULL EVAN GARDNER STATS

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday against the Florida Panthers. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the games you want, score priority access to Stanley Cup playoff tickets, and take advantage of flexible payment options with savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Blue Jackets loan goaltender Jet Greaves to Cleveland

Blue Jackets dominate third but fall to Devils

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Devils on St. Patrick's Day

Blue Jackets blanked by Rangers

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Rangers in critical showdown

Blue Jackets add Jet Greaves on emergency recall

Golden Knights shut out Blue Jackets 

For Blue Jackets, playoff race is their only focus

Blue Jackets announce new street hockey program for youth

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets begin key homestand vs. Golden Knights

Blue Jackets end road trip with setback vs. Devils

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face another Metro showdown in New Jersey

Winning Thoughts: Start spreading the news

Fantilli gets hat trick, Blue Jackets defeat Rangers

Upper Arlington wins school's first state hockey title

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Rangers meet in critical Metro showdown

Old friends Kunin, Fischer reunite on a new team

As the deadline passes, Waddell makes a couple additions to the Blue Jackets