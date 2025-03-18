Blue Jackets sign goalie Evan Gardner to three-year entry level contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Evan Gardner to a three-year entry level contract beginning with the 2025-26 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The goaltender was selected by Columbus in the second round, 60th overall, at the 2024 NHL Draft held at the Sphere in Vegas.

Gardner, 19, has posted a 22-12-4 record with a 2.83 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 41 games with the Western Hockey League’s Saskatoon Blades this season. He ranks fourth-T in the league in save percentage and shutouts, seventh-T in goals-against average and 10th-T in victories in 2024-25. He has won four-straight starts with a 1.25 GAA, .960 SV% and two shutouts since March 7. He was also named the league’s Goaltender of the Month for November after finishing with a 7-3-0 record, 2.64 GAA and .912 SV% in 11 appearances.

The 6-1, 178-pound native of Fort St. John, British Columbia has registered a record of 43-17-6 with a 2.45 GAA, .917 SV% and seven shutouts in 71 career games with the Blades since making his WHL debut in 2023-24. He led the league in goals-against average and save percentage and ranked second-T in shutouts as a rookie in 2023-24, finishing with a 21-5-2 record, 1.91 GAA, .927 SV% and four shutouts in 30 contests with Saskatoon. He also went 10-4 with a 2.33 GAA and .910 SV% in 15 outings with the club in the 2024 WHL playoffs.

