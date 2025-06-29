Blue Jackets sign Dante Fabbro to four-year contract extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Dante Fabbro to a four-year, $16.5 million contract extension ($4.125 million AAV) through the 2028-29 National Hockey League season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

“Dante was a great addition to our team last season and keeping him in Columbus was a priority,” said Waddell. “He is a smart, versatile defenseman who moves the puck very well and can play in all situations. We are thrilled that he will continue to be an important part of our club moving forward.”

Fabbro, 27, has recorded 25 goals and 73 assists for 98 points with 199 penalty minutes, 499 shots on goal and a cumulative +29 plus/minus rating, while averaging 18:36 time on ice in 377 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators since making his NHL debut in 2018-19.

The 6-0, 189-pound blueliner tallied single-season career highs in goals, points, plus/minus rating, game-winning goals, blocked shots and time on ice with 9-17-26, +20 plus/minus rating, three game-winners, 143 blocks and 20:54 TOI in 68 contests with Columbus and Nashville in 2024-25. Fabbro led the Blue Jackets in blocked shots (136) and topped club blueliners in plus/minus rating (+23) and hits (66), while also ranking second in goals. He skated in six games with Nashville before being claimed off waivers by Columbus on Nov. 10, 2024.

Originally selected by Nashville in the first round, 17th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft, Fabbro registered 16-56-72 with 159 PIM, 417 shots on goal, 317 hits and 477 blocked shots on 18:00 time on ice in 315 career games from 2018-24. He collected 3-21-24, setting a career high in assists with the Predators in 2021-22 and skated in a career-best 79 games during the 2022-23 season.

The Coquitlam, British Columbia native played three seasons at Boston University from 2016-19 and registered 22-58-80 and 77 PIM in 112 career games, serving as team captain in his final season. He also has represented Canada at three international tournaments, skating for the country at the 2019 IIHF World Championships (silver) as well as the 2017 (silver) and 2018 (gold) IIHF World Junior Championships.

