Blue Jackets host St. Louis in preseason contest Monday

Columbus kicks off a busy week of preseason action at Nationwide Arena on Monday night when the Blue Jackets host St. Louis at 7 p.m.

Of the 20 players the Blue Jackets will dress against the Blues, 18 have NHL experience, with the only outliers forward prospect Dmitri Voronkov and goalie Pavel Cajan. The game also will mark the preseason debut of wing Mathieu Olivier, who was sidelined at the start of camp as he rehabs a leg injury.

In addition to Monday's game, the Blue Jackets will host Buffalo on Wednesday and Washington on Thursday to complete the home preseason slate.

The roster for Monday night's game is listed below in numerical order.

Forwards
4 Cole Sillinger
7 Sean Kuraly
10 Dmitri Voronkov
13 Johnny Gaudreau
17 Justin Danforth
19 Liam Foudy
24 Mathieu Olivier
29 Patrik Laine
38 Boone Jenner
42 Alexandre Texier
86 Kirill Marchenko
96 Jack Roslovic
Defensemen
8 Zach Werenski
9 Ivan Provorov
55 David Jiricek
75 Tim Berni
77 Nick Blankenburg
78 Damon Severson
Goaltenders
30 Pavel Cajan
73 Jet Greaves
