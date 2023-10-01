Blue Jackets host St. Louis in preseason contest Monday

Columbus kicks off a busy week of preseason action at Nationwide Arena on Monday night when the Blue Jackets host St. Louis at 7 p.m.

Of the 20 players the Blue Jackets will dress against the Blues, 18 have NHL experience, with the only outliers forward prospect Dmitri Voronkov and goalie Pavel Cajan. The game also will mark the preseason debut of wing Mathieu Olivier, who was sidelined at the start of camp as he rehabs a leg injury.

In addition to Monday's game, the Blue Jackets will host Buffalo on Wednesday and Washington on Thursday to complete the home preseason slate.

The roster for Monday night's game is listed below in numerical order.