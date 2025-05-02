Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan named finalist for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Monahan named third finalist in franchise history for award after recording 19-38-57 in 54 games in 2024-25

Masterton 16x9
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan has been named one of three finalists for the 2024-25 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, the National Hockey League and club announced today. The award is given annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. The other finalists for this year’s award are Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury and Colorado's Gabriel Landeskog.

Monahan, 30, is the third player in Blue Jackets history to be named a finalist for the award. Forward Nick Foligno was a finalist in 2018-19, while forward Kevin Dineen was a finalist in each of the club’s first two seasons in 2000-01 and 2001-02.

The Brampton, Ontario native registered 19 goals and 38 assists for 57 points with 20 penalty minutes, 128 shots on goal and a +19 plus/minus rating, while averaging 19:01 TOI per game and won 52.6 percent of his faceoffs in 54 appearances in his first season with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25. He set a single-season career high in points-per-game (1.06) and posted the second-most assists despite missing 28 contests due to a wrist injury. He led Columbus in points-per-game and ranked third in assists and points (tied). The 6-2, 197-pound forward also led the NHL in 5-on-5 assists-per-60 minutes (2.18, min. 25 GP) and ranked second in points-per-60 minutes (3.07).

Signed by the Blue Jackets as a free agent on July 1, 2024, Monahan has registered 263-332-595 and 201 penalty minutes in 818 career games with the Blue Jackets, Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens and Flames over 12 NHL seasons. He was Calgary’s first-round pick, sixth overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft and played nine seasons with the Flames from 2013-22.

The winner of the Masterton Trophy is selected by a poll of the 32 chapters of the PHWA at the conclusion of the regular season. The trophy was first presented by the NHL writers in 1968 in honor of the late Bill Masterton, a player for the Minnesota North Stars who exhibited the qualities for which the trophy embodies, and who died on Jan. 15, 1968. Last season’s winner was Connor Ingram of the Arizona Coyotes (now Utah Hockey Club).

Previous Blue Jackets nominees for the award include: Dineen (2000-01 and 2001-02, finalist both years), Luke Richardson (2002-03), Manny Malhotra (2003-04), Duvie Westcott (2005-06), Fredrik Norrena (2006-07), Pascal Leclaire (2007-08), Raffi Torres (2008-09), Jared Boll (2009-10), Derek MacKenzie (2010-11), Curtis Sanford (2011-12), Vinny Prospal (2012-13), Foligno (2013-14, 2014-15 and finalist in 2018-19), Fedor Tyutin (2015-16), Sergei Bobrovsky (2016-17), Zach Werenski (2017-18 and 2023-24), Nathan Gerbe (2019-20), Zac Dalpe (2020-21), Justin Danforth (2021-22) and Boone Jenner (2022-23) and Zach Werenski (2023-24).

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the matchups you want with plans starting at 11 games and take advantage of flexible payment options with savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Blue Jackets hope to learn from ups, downs and stretch run

Evason, McCarthy named to Canada's coaching staff for 2025 IIHF World Championships

Werenski's consistent greatness led to Norris conversation

Zach Werenski named finalist for Norris Memorial Trophy

Waddell looks ahead after first season as Blue Jackets GM

The Blue Jackets are hitting the road with the Summer Mobile Tour

Monsters gearing up for postseason run

Small Business of the Month: Penn & Beech Candle Co.

Celebrate the real MVP this Mother's Day with an assist from the Blue Jackets 

For a 'special' group of Blue Jackets, saying goodbye was the hardest part

Blue Jackets rewrote the team record book in 2024-25

Blue Jackets frustrated by season's end but encouraged by growth

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets finish season strong

Blue Jackets cruise past Islanders, get 6th straight victory to end season

Blue Jackets loan Jet Greaves, Denton Mateychuk to Cleveland

Zach Werenski named Blue Jackets Community MVP for third time

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets end season by welcoming Islanders

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets' belief shows in win over Flyers