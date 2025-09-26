Blue Jackets continue preseason play at Pittsburgh

Columbus hits the road for Saturday night hockey; game will be broadcast on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ app, 93.3 The Bus and NHL Network

new_roster
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Blue Jackets hit the road for Saturday night hockey as they will play their fifth of seven preseason games Saturday night at Pittsburgh. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m.

The game will be streamed in CBJ television territory at BlueJackets.com and the Blue Jackets mobile app, as well as broadcast on 93.3 The Bus. In addition, the game will be shown on NHL Network as well as NHL Center Ice.

TRAINING CAMP, PRESENTED BY OHIOHEALTH

The game will mark the first preseason contest for veteran defenseman Erik Gudbranson and feature such CBJ regulars as Cole Sillinger, Mathieu Olivier, Yegor Chinakhov, Jake Christiansen and Elvis Merzlikins. It will be the fourth preseason contest of five for Christiansen, Mikael Pyyhtia, James Malatesta and Daemon Hunt.

After this, Columbus will return for a home preseason game Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena vs. Washington before completing the exhibition season next Saturday at the Capitals.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.

Forwards

4 Cole Sillinger
16 Brendan Gaunce
20 Hudson Fasching
24 Mathieu Olivier
29 Jack Williams
53 Luca Pinelli
59 Yegor Chinakhov
65 Luca Del Bel Belluz
67 James Malatesta
82 Mikael Pyyhtia
83 Oiva Keskinen
93 Max McCue

Defensemen

2 Jake Christiansen
7 Brendan Smith
14 Daemon Hunt
44 Erik Gudbranson
74 Corson Ceulemans
81 Stanislav Svozil

Goaltenders

31 Nolan Lalonde
90 Elvis Merzlikins
CBJ-PIT roster 9-27
- 0.23 MB
Download CBJ-PIT roster 9-27

Interested in a 2025-26 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score bonus tickets for family & friends!

News Feed

What we've learned so far in Blue Jackets training camp

Blue Jackets to welcome back Dave King, four former players at first 25th Anniversary Game Celebration

Special teams push Blue Jackets to win over Penguins

Blue Jackets announce Hyundai as proud partner, launch Face-Off Program to support pediatric cancer

Camp Q&A: Wood ready to get going with Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena to host Penguins

Blue Jackets drop first preseason road game in Buffalo

Prime Video unveils trailer for second season of 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL,' launching Oct. 3

Blue Jackets launch 25th Anniversary website celebrating franchise's history

Fedotov looking forward to fresh start in Columbus

Sabres blank Blue Jackets in preseason contest

Blue Jackets, Sabres to meet again, this time in Buffalo

Blue Jackets, Sabres set to meet at Nationwide Arena

Voronkov notches three points as Blue Jackets win preseason opener

Blue Jackets young stars finding their voice

Blue Jackets ready to begin preseason by hosting St. Louis

Blue Jackets hope to carry momentum from last season's end

What to watch as the Blue Jackets begin training camp