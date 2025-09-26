Blue Jackets continue preseason play at Pittsburgh

The Blue Jackets hit the road for Saturday night hockey as they will play their fifth of seven preseason games Saturday night at Pittsburgh. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m.

The game will be streamed in CBJ television territory at BlueJackets.com and the Blue Jackets mobile app, as well as broadcast on 93.3 The Bus. In addition, the game will be shown on NHL Network as well as NHL Center Ice.

The game will mark the first preseason contest for veteran defenseman Erik Gudbranson and feature such CBJ regulars as Cole Sillinger, Mathieu Olivier, Yegor Chinakhov, Jake Christiansen and Elvis Merzlikins. It will be the fourth preseason contest of five for Christiansen, Mikael Pyyhtia, James Malatesta and Daemon Hunt.

After this, Columbus will return for a home preseason game Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena vs. Washington before completing the exhibition season next Saturday at the Capitals.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.