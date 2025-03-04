Blue Jackets activate Chinakhov off Injured Reserve, place Sillinger on IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Yegor Chinakhov off Injured Reserve and placed forward Cole Sillinger on Injured Reserve retroactive to February 27, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Chinakhov, 24, has missed the past 39 games with an upper body injury suffered on November 27 vs. Montreal. He has registered seven goals and seven assists for 14 points with two penalty minutes, 55 shots on goal and a +2 plus/minus rating in 21 contests this season. He has notched 34-36-70 with 34 PIM and 307 shots on goal in 166 career games with the team since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. The 6-1, 201-pound native of Omsk, Russia was selected by Columbus in the first round, 21st overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

Sillinger, 21, suffered an upper body injury at Detroit on February 27 and missed the club’s 5-3 win over the Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series on March 1. He has collected 9-20-29 with 35 PIM and 114 shots on goal, while averaging 17:18 of ice time in 54 appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25. The 6-1, 202-pound center has recorded 41-62-103 and 140 PIM in 274 career games since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Sillinger was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, 12th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight at the Tampa Bay Lightning. Game time from Amalie Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 93.3 The Bus in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.