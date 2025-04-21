Blue Jackets rewrote the team record book in 2024-25

If you're the Blue Jackets public relations department, get ready for a busy offseason.

The team's media guide is going to take a little longer to update this summer.

A memorable season saw the team improve from consecutive last-place finishes to the cusp of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and along with it came some historic performances from a number of CBJ players as well as the team itself.

Zach Werenski, Kirill Marchenko, Adam Fantilli, Mathieu Olivier and others had fantastic campaigns that put them among the top players in team history, while the Blue Jackets as a unit accomplished some feats that will go down in the team record books as well.

While the Blue Jackets' 89 points (40-33-9 record) finished just two points short of a postseason appearance, it was a season we'll long remember for a lot of reasons. Here's a look at some of the performances that most stood out.