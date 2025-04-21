Blue Jackets rewrote the team record book in 2024-25

Werenski, Marchenko, Fantilli among those to lead the way with performances fans won't soon forget

Werenski skating
By Jeff Svoboda
BlueJackets.com

If you're the Blue Jackets public relations department, get ready for a busy offseason.

The team's media guide is going to take a little longer to update this summer.

A memorable season saw the team improve from consecutive last-place finishes to the cusp of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and along with it came some historic performances from a number of CBJ players as well as the team itself.

Zach Werenski, Kirill Marchenko, Adam Fantilli, Mathieu Olivier and others had fantastic campaigns that put them among the top players in team history, while the Blue Jackets as a unit accomplished some feats that will go down in the team record books as well.

While the Blue Jackets' 89 points (40-33-9 record) finished just two points short of a postseason appearance, it was a season we'll long remember for a lot of reasons. Here's a look at some of the performances that most stood out.

Werenski Posts Historic Campaign

From day one of the season all the way through game 82, if there was one player who best exemplified what the Blue Jackets were all about, it was Werenski.

The defenseman's numbers and accolades are almost too numerous to list, as he broke his own franchise records for goals (22), assists (59) and points (81) among defensemen. He placed second in the NHL among blueliners in all three categories, led the NHL in average ice time (a CBJ-record mark of 26:45) and distance skated (320.25 miles), and was third in the league with 298 shots on goal. In addition, Werenski became just the ninth NHL defenseman since 1997 to finish a season with at least 80 points.

His 22 multipoint games finished third in team history and first among defensemen, behind only Artemi Panarin (25, 2018-19) and Rick Nash (2008-09), led by a team record-tying five-point game Nov. 21 vs. Tampa Bay. When it was all said and done, he also placed among team franchise leaders in points and assists in a single season.

Most Points, CBJ single season

1. Artemi Panarin
87, 2018-19
T-2. Zach Werenski
82, 2024-25
T-2. Artemi Panarin 
82, 2017-18

Most Assists, CBJ single season

T-1. Artemi Panarin
59, 2018-19
T-1. Zach Werenski
59, 2024-25

A contender for the Norris and Hart Trophies, Werenski was also the team's Community MVP and its nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.

No matter how you break it down, Werenski posted one of the most impressive campaigns in team history.

Marchenko, Fantilli fill up the net

Coming into the season, just seven different players had reached the 30-goal mark during a campaign for the Blue Jackets.

You can now add two more names to the list in Marchenko and Fantilli, who posted matching totals of 31 goals on the season for the Blue Jackets. Marchenko was a consistent scorer all season, scoring at least five goals in three months and four two other times, while Fantilli came on at the end to join the list. The second-youngest 30-goal scorer in CBJ history and the NHL's youngest this season, Fantilli scored six times in the last four games and nine times in 10 April games to make it to the 30-goal mark.

CBJ 30-goal scorers, single season

T-1. Cam Atkinson
41, 2018-19
T-1. Rick Nash
41, 2003-04
3. Rick Nash
40, 2008-09
4. Rick Nash
38, 2007-08
5. Cam Atkinson
35, 2016-17
6. Geoff Sanderson
34, 2002-03
T-7. Ryan Johansen
33, 2013-14
T-7. Rick Nash
33, 2009-10
9. Rick Nash
32, 2010-11
T-10. Adam Fantilli
31, 2024-25
T-10. Kirill Marchenko
31, 2024-25
T-10. Brandon Saad
31, 2015-16
T-10. Nick Foligno
31, 2014-15
T-10. Rick Nash
31, 2005-06
T-15. Boone Jenner
30, 2014-15
T-15. Rick Nash
30, 2011-12
T-15. Geoff Sanderson
30, 2000-01

Marchenko and Fantilli became just the second pair of CBJ teammates to get to 30 goals in a season, joining Foligno and Jenner in 2014-15. Marchenko's 74 points also tied Johnny Gaudreau's mark from 2022-23 for the sixth-most in team history, and he's just the second CBJ player to have a season in which he posted 30-plus goals and 40-plus assists (Foligno, 2014-15).

We can also say hats off to the only two players on the season to post hat tricks as well. Fantilli had two to tie the franchise record, while Marchenko had a three-goal game for the third year in a row.

The Cannon Didn't Stop Firing

Those three players were far from the only Blue Jackets to have standout campaigns. The team's five 20-goal scorers (Marchenko, Fantilli, Werenski, Kent Johnson with 24 and Dmitri Voronkov with 23) tied a team record with the 2018-19 campaign, as did its mark of five 50-plus point scorers (Werenski, Marchenko, Johnson with 57, Sean Monahan with 57 and Fantilli with 54) also tied for its most with 2009-10 and 2016-17.

As a result, the Blue Jackets kept the goal cannon firing all season long. When it was all added up, the team's 267 goals set a new franchise record.

Most Team Goals, single season

1. 2024-25
267 goals
2. 2021-22
258 goals
3. 2018-19
256 goals

Included were 161 goals at home, a team record and the most in the NHL, nudging one past Tampa Bay's total of 160. In addition, the Blue Jackets' 202 goals at 5-on-5 finished first in the NHL, 12 clear of second-place Washington.

Earlier we said the PR department will have a busy offseason on its hands; the cannon operators will also have to find a new supply of charges and cannonballs for the 2025-26 season as well.

Oliver, Monahan, Others Stand Out

There are a number of other marks that will keep it a busy offseason for record keepers. Here's a list of some other notable team and player accomplishments this season.

  • Olivier brought the boom all season, and his total of 306 hits broke Brandon Dubinsky's team record of 248 set in 2016-17 (though the stat has only been kept since 2005-06). Olivier finished second in the NHL in the stat and was the only player in the NHL to have at least 15 goals, 100 penalty minutes and 250 hits.
  • Monahan missed 28 games with an upper body injury, which is a shame because it would have been fun to see where he would have landed in the team's all-time single-season stat marks had he stayed healthy. His 19-38-57 line gave him the most points ever for a CBJ player in his first 54 games with the franchise and made him one of four players in team history to play at least 50 games and average more than a point per game in the season (Panarin, 2017-18 and 2018-19; Werenski, 2024-25; Nash 2008-09).
  • Johnson's 24-33-57 line was a breakout season for the talented winger taken fifth overall in the 2021 draft, and he and Fantilli became just the eighth players age 22 or younger in team history have 50-plus-point seasons. He'll also go down in the record books as second overall in CBJ history with a shooting percentage of 19.5, second to Sonny Milano's mark of 20.3 in 2017-18.
  • The Blue Jackets tied a franchise record with 57 standings points at home on the season, going 26-10-5 at Nationwide Arena -- and one game in Ohio Stadium -- to match the 2016-17 team.

