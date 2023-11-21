News Feed

Columbus Blue Jackets announce injury update on Damon Severson
Pediatric cancer hero has quickly made friends with the Blue Jackets
Danforth happy to be making an impact for Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets launch Black Friday promotions and offers
Blue Jackets drop Sunday game in Philadelphia
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head to Philly looking for win
Capitals hold off Blue Jackets in another one-goal game
'No one deserves it more than him'
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets return to DC to take on Capitals
SvoNotes: Hockey Fights Cancer means a lot to CBJ fans
Blue Jackets announce partnership extension with T. Marzetti Company
Severson scores twice but Jackets fall to Coyotes
Pediatric cancer heroes form quick bond with CBJ players
Blue Jackets recall Fix-Wolansky, assign Bemstrom
Hockey Fights Cancer hits home for Adam Fantilli
Prospect Report: Pinelli scoring goal after goal in the OHL 
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Arizona on Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Blue Jackets give up late goal to lose to Pens

Columbus Blue Jackets recall left wing Eric Robinson from AHL's Cleveland Monsters

By Blue Jackets Staff
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled left wing Eric Robinson from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Robinson, 28, has recorded 37 goals and 44 assists for 81 points with 40 penalty minutes and 366 shots on goal, while averaging 12:54 of ice time in 260 career NHL games since signing an entry level contract with the Blue Jackets on Mar. 26, 2018.  The 6-1, 211-pound forward, who skated in the club’s season opener on October 12 vs. Philadelphia, set career highs in goals in 2022-23 with 12-12-24 in 72 games.

A native of Bellmawr, New Jersey, Robinson has added 16-17-33 with 21 penalty minutes and a cumulative +8 plus/minus rating in 67 career AHL games with the Monsters since 2018-19.  He has registered 1-3-4 and a +3 plus/minus rating in nine appearances with Cleveland in 2023-24.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Wednesday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks.  Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.  Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.  The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.