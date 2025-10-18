PREVIEW: Blue Jackets finish opening homestand vs. Lightning

There wasn’t much chatter at Blue Jackets practice Friday.

Smarting from a 4-1 loss to Colorado on Thursday night, Columbus went through a fast-paced, businesslike 45-minute twirl at Nationwide Arena designed to move the legs and add some competitive spirit to practice.

The Blue Jackets liked their effort and level of play through the first three games, even though two of them were losses, but Thursday’s game didn’t have the spirit that head coach Dean Evason was looking for. That led to a hardworking, purpose-driven day of work on Friday.

“The idea was just to get the compete level up,” Evason said. “We felt the first three games systematically were really good, and all the (analytics) numbers were good. But (Thursday) night, we didn’t like how we competed in that hockey game for whatever reason, so we had a little adjustment this morning and hopefully it’ll be higher tomorrow.”

It’s just four games into the season with 78 to go, so the Blue Jackets aren’t hitting the panic button or anything like that as far as the standings go. But they also know that falling behind the pack in the early going isn’t what they want, and Thursday night’s game was lacking the aggressiveness and energy that Evason and the team pride themselves on.

It’s far too early to describe tonight’s game as a must-win game or a potential turning point, but it is an opportunity for the Blue Jackets to show they can respond to a disappointing effort and nip a losing streak in the bud.

“That’s a fair assessment, yeah,” Olivier said. “You don’t want to let things slip. Overall, three out of the four games we’re pretty happy with – not with the results, but the way we want to play. (Thursday) night wasn’t up to our standards, so you don’t want to let those things slip. Catch it today and reset tomorrow.”

Evason said he expects his team to respond accordingly.

“Absolutely,” Evason said. “We anticipate, know that they will. We’ve got great leadership in there, and we expect to have our best game of the year tomorrow night.”

Prior to the game, the club will recognize original head coach Dave King, along with defenseman Rostislav Klesla, forward Kevin Dineen, goaltender Ron Tugnutt and defenseman Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, all members of the inaugural 2000-01 Blue Jackets.

King and the four players will participate in an autograph session beginning at 6 p.m. on the Nationwide Arena concourse. The alumni will then be recognized in an on-ice ceremony prior to puck drop.