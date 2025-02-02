PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head to Dallas to continue road swing

BLUE JACKETS (26-19-7) at STARS (33-17-1), 6 PM, AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER
COLUMBUS, 4th in Metropolitan
DALLAS, 2nd in Central
Coming off two wins to start the trip, Columbus visits a Stars team that's one of the best in the Western Conference
A road trip that spans all four time zones was supposed to be the latest test of the mettle of the Columbus Blue Jackets as they look to defy the experts and stay in the postseason race.
So far, they’ve passed with flying colors.
The Blue Jackets opened things Thursday with an overtime win in Vegas then battled their way to a come-from-behind OT win Friday in Utah, the first time they’ve won games on consecutive days on the road since January 2020.
With two points in the final two games tonight in Dallas and Tuesday at Buffalo, Columbus would be able to tie the franchise’s all-time record for most points on a four-game road trip with six, also achieved most recently in January 2020.
It hasn’t come easy thus far, though, with the Blue Jackets needing a two-goal, third-period comeback before Zach Werenski’s overtime goal Friday to win their first-ever visit to Utah. On the second half of the back-to-back, the Blue Jackets clearly didn’t have their best legs, but they did stick around and keep the game within shouting distance.
Utah led 1-0 after two periods and scored in the opening minute of the third to take a 2-0 lead, but Werenski said the Blue Jackets never lost faith they’d be able to get back in the game.
“They score in the third period and make it 2-0, and there’s one of two ways you can go on that end,” Werenski said. “We chose to just keep digging and keep playing. Guys stepped up and made a couple of nice plays. Some fluky goals, but we just stuck with it and kept playing our game, and good things happen. We’ll take it.”
In some ways, it was no mistake that the Blue Jackets were able to battle their way to the two points. The third-period comeback win was Columbus’ sixth on the year, good for a tie for third in the NHL, and head coach Dean Evason has talked extensively about how his team seems to thrive in tough situations.
“Even when we go down 2-0 early in the third period, the guys, there was no panic,” Evason said. “It was just like, ‘OK, let’s see where we sit.’ Nobody knows that you’re going to come back in games like that, but you gotta give yourself an opportunity, and mentally we’ve done that when we’ve got into those type of situations.”
Head coach: Peter DeBoer (third season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 3.18 (10th) | Scoring defense: 2.47 (3rd) | PP: 19.2 percent (23rd) | PK: 84.1 percent (2nd)
The narrative: The Stars have built a consistent winner, making the postseason in five of the last six years, winning the Central Division a season ago and earning consecutive trips to the Western Conference Final. Getting over the hump and winning the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1998 is the last hurdle to clear, and the Stars might just have the team to do it this season.
Team leaders: Jason Robertson comes into the game as one of the hottest players in the NHL, as the 25-year-old wing finished January tied for third in the NHL with 10 goals and tied for second with 21 points. He’s tied for the Stars lead in points on the year with a 19-30-49 line, matching the season production with veteran center Matt Duchene (18-31-49). Wyatt Johnston is one of the top young players in the league as the 21-year-old center has 14 goals and 43 points on the season, while Roope Hintz leads Dallas with 22 goals.
It also helps to have one of the top goaltenders in the league, and Jake Oettinger is second in the NHL with 26 wins while posting a 26-11-1 record, 2.32 GAA and .912 save percentage. Backup Casey DeSmith (7-6-0, 2.42, .913) has posted almost identical numbers.
What's new: The Stars were dealt a blow of adversity as top defenseman Miro Heiskanen suffered a lower-body injury last week that requires surgery, leaving him out for an extended period of time. He joins Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment on the injured list, but the Stars haven’t seemed to notice, capturing four wins in a row after Friday’s victory over Vancouver. If there’s any cause for alarm, it’s that they didn’t hit 20 shots on goal in two of those wins.
Trending: Dallas swept the two-game season series a year ago but Columbus was victorious in its 2022-23 visit to the city. In all, the Blue Jackets are 8-6-0 in their last 14 trips to Dallas.
Former CBJ: Duchene is on his fifth team but has settled in nicely in Dallas, posting 43 goals and 114 points in 131 games with the Stars the past two years.
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 21 James van Riemsdyk
C 4 Cole Sillinger
RW 91 Kent Johnson
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 65 Luca Del Bel Belluz
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 82 Mikael Pyyhtia
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 17 Justin Danforth
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 15 Dante Fabbro
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 5 Denton Mateychuk
RD 9 Ivan Provorov
OR G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 2 Jake Christiansen
RD 78 Damon Severson
Scratches: Kevin Labanc, Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson
Injured reserve, Injured/Non-Roster list: Sean Monahan (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Roster Report: Columbus was off Saturday for its flight to Texas, but the Blue Jackets have used the same skater lineup in each of the past two games but swapped the goalies for the back-to-back vs. Vegas and Utah.
Since Dec. 19, the Blue Jackets are tied for first in the NHL in wins (14) and points percentage (.750), tied for third in goals per game (3.35) and tied for second in power-play percentage (30.8). ... With 17 points (6-11-17) in January, Zach Werenski was named the NHL’s Third Star for the month and broke his own CBJ record for scoring in a calendar month by a defenseman. He has a 14-33-47 line in the last 37 games and has 25 points (6-19-25) in the past 18. His average ice time of 26:50 leads all NHL players, and he’s second among league defensemen in goals (17) and tied for second in points (57) on the season. Werenski also has tied the CBJ season record for points by a defenseman, set by Seth Jones in 2017-18 and equaled by Werenski a season ago. ... Kirill Marchenko has an 11-16-27 line in the last 23 games and 38 points in the last 33 (15-23-38). He leads the NHL with a plus-30 rating. ... Dmitri Voronkov has 21 points (11-10-21) in the last 22 games. ... Adam Fantilli has an 8-9-15 line in the last 14 games and played in his 100th career game Thursday. … James van Riemsdyk notched a 6-7-13 line in 14 January games. ... Kent Johnson has nine points (4-5-9) in the past eight games as well as a six-game point streak. … Mathieu Olivier is one of two NHL players (Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk) with 10-plus goals, 60 penalty minutes and 100 hits this season. ... Elvis Merzlikins is 10-2-1 in his last 13 starts and has posted a .939 save percentage in his last five games. … Columbus is second in the NHL with 119 goals at 5-on-5, and their 3.27 goals per game are eighth in the league. ... Blue Jackets defensemen have 33 goals this season, tied for the most in the NHL. ... Cole Sillinger is one point from 100 in his NHL career while Ivan Provorov is three assists from 100.
Feb. 2, 2002: Espen Knutsen becomes the first player to represent the Blue Jackets at the NHL All-Star Game. He tallies a goal and an assist to help the World Team to an 8-5 win over the North American squad in Los Angeles. He is also the first native of Norway to play in the game.
Feb. 2, 2004: David Vyborny scores on a penalty shot – just the third successful such attempt in team history, all by Vyborny – past goalie Brian Boucher as part of a 3-3 tie at Phoenix.
Feb. 2, 2006: Jason Chimera scores in the eighth round of the shootout to clinch a 2-1 victory at Edmonton. In what remains tied for the highest scoring shootout in team history, four CBJ skaters tallied in the skills competition.
Feb. 2, 2021: Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner plays in his 500th career game against Dallas at Nationwide Arena.