PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Islanders meet in crucial Metro contest

As the Blue Jackets wake up today on Long Island to play the second half of a back-to-back against the Islanders, the good news is their legs should feel pretty good.

Columbus has been getting contributions from up and down the lineup over the last few games, and that has allowed head coach Rick Bowness the luxury to evenly distribute minutes throughout the team.

It’s certainly nice from a hockey standpoint to have four lines that can get the job done, but that also will come in handy tonight as the Blue Jackets get right back at it in New York. With the Blue Jackets holding a lead throughout the third period of yesterday’s 5-2 win over the Kraken, head coach Rick Bowness was able to avoid taxing anyone too much, with Zach Werenski’s 24:07 – more than two minutes below his season average – leading the way.

“That’s huge going into tomorrow night,” Bowness said. “We didn’t have to shorten the bench. A couple guys, you have three power plays and some guys are missing minutes, but when we’re healthy, we’re just gonna roll four lines. Now we’re at that point we trust them against anybody they put out. That is huge. To be able to roll six (defensemen) when you’re going into this, a tough stretch with a lot of games and travel, you need to have your four lines going and your six D.”

The win over the Kraken – which extended the team’s winning streak to four and point streak to 12, tied for the third-longest in team history – also again highlighted the team’s depth up and down the lineup. Danton Heinen started the scoring against Seattle, marking that line’s fourth goal in the last three games, while the trio of Cole Sillinger, Charlie Coyle and Mathieu Olivier was on the ice for three goals against the Kraken.

In all, the Blue Jackets have scored 16 goals over the past three games, with 12 different goal scorers getting on the board.

“It’s crazy,” forward Kent Johnson said after his line also got on the board with his second-period goal. “I feel like every line can really play and produce, and it’s definitely the deepest team by far that I have been on in this league, so it’s great.”

The Blue Jackets have also been creating offense from defense, as Bowness put it after Saturday’s game. Columbus allowed just 17 shots on goal to the Kraken, marking the third time in the last six games the Blue Jackets have kept the opposition below 20 shots on goal. In that span, the Blue Jackets haven’t let a team get to 30 shots on goal, and they are allowing an average of just 21.5 shots per game.

“There’s not much space out there for them,” Sillinger said. “I think just being above them, being on the same page, everyone wants time and space with the puck, and when you’re in their face it certainly is frustrating. I just think we’re doing a really good job of buying into that and making sure everyone looks the same as far as our lines and our D pairs and everyone is on the same page.”