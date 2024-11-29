PREVIEW: Blue Jackets shopping for a win on Black Friday

Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets and Canadiens played a tight 4-3 game decided in overtime. Neither team ever led by more than a goal, and the outcome was in doubt until Montreal’s Nick Suzuki put the puck into the net in the extra frame.

It sounds like a dramatic, exciting game, but it would also be fair to say neither team was probably particularly happy with the way they played. At times, it was sloppy, low-event hockey, with the teams not exactly racking up shots on goal or even attempts.

That vibe was encapsulated postgame by CBJ alternate captain Zach Werenski, who provided much of the entertainment with the rare Gordie Howe hat trick in a losing effort.

“I don’t think we got to our forecheck tonight really,” he said in the locker room. “I don’t think we played our game. We weren’t bad, but I don’t think we were good. And in this league, that’s what happens if you don’t play your game.

“Credit to (Montreal). Tough back-to-back, and they came in here and played hard. But I definitely thought we could have played better tonight.”

Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason had a similar read on the game, though he did note a third-period push by his team was closer to the style of game the Jackets want to play.

“I don’t think we played fast tonight, and Montreal played fast tonight,” Evason said. “We didn’t play as quick as we’ve played, and that hurt us for the first two periods. We picked it up a bit in the third obviously, but for whatever reason, they played a little quicker than we did.”

In the end, though, Columbus left with a point, moving the team to 3-0-1 in its last four games. A chance to finish a four-game homestand on a high note now comes with a Black Friday matinee against Calgary.

Know The Foe: Calgary Flames

Head coach: Ryan Huska (Third season)

Team stats: Goals per game: 2.57 (26th) | Scoring defense: 2.70 (7th) | PP: 19.7 percent (17th) | PK: 74.0 percent (28th)

The narrative: Few franchises in the NHL yo-yo as much as the Flames, as Calgary has missed the playoffs the past two seasons after winning 50 games, finishing first in the Pacific Division and reaching the second round of the postseason in 2021-22. It’s part of a pattern in which the team has made the playoffs five of the last 10 years, but in consecutive seasons just once (2018-19 and 2019-20). The yo-yo is on the way up this season so far, as the Flames enter among the top teams in the division through 23 games.

Team leaders: Scoring hasn’t been the forte this season for the Flames so far, as Calgary doesn’t have a single player in the top 100 in the league in points. A pair of defensemen lead the way so far, as Rasmus Andersson (5-8-13) and Mackenzie Weegar (3-10-13) are atop the scoring chart for the Flames. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the team in goals with seven among his 12 points, and he’s tied in the scoring category with Nazem Kadri (6-6-12) and young center Connor Zary (5-7-12).

So far in net, Dustin Wolf (12 starts) and Dan Vladar (11) have split duties. Wolf is a two-time AHL All-Star and league MVP in 2022-23 who is in his first full year in the NHL; he’s 8-3-1 with a 2.47 GAA and .921 save percentage. Vladar is 4-4-3 with a 2.59 GAA and .905 save percentage.

What's new: A veteran of just one NHL game as a player, Huska has been in the organization since 2014-15, first serving as the team’s AHL head coach before being promoted to an NHL assistant and finally head coach. He’s started to put his stamp on the squad, which won its first four games of the season and is 4-1-1 in the last six. It’s largely the same roster as last year except for the addition of such veterans as Ryan Lomberg, Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean and the injured Anthony Mantha, but the Flames have used solid defense to get off to a good start.

Trending: Columbus swept the season series a year ago, posting a 3-1 win in Columbus on Oct. 20 and a 5-2 victory in Alberta on Jan. 25. The Blue Jackets are 3-0-1 in the last four contests over the past two seasons.

Former CBJ: Defenseman Jake Bean has played in 11 games this season, posting a 1-2-3 line.