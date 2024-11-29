PREVIEW: Blue Jackets shopping for a win on Black Friday

BLUE JACKETS (9-9-3) vs. FLAMES (12-7-4), 3 PM, NATIONWIDE ARENA
COLUMBUS (T-6th in Metropolitan)
CALGARY (2nd in Pacific)
Columbus enters with a four-game point streak as Calgary comes to town for a matinee
COLUMBUS (T-6th in Metropolitan)
CALGARY (2nd in Pacific)
Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets and Canadiens played a tight 4-3 game decided in overtime. Neither team ever led by more than a goal, and the outcome was in doubt until Montreal’s Nick Suzuki put the puck into the net in the extra frame.
It sounds like a dramatic, exciting game, but it would also be fair to say neither team was probably particularly happy with the way they played. At times, it was sloppy, low-event hockey, with the teams not exactly racking up shots on goal or even attempts.
That vibe was encapsulated postgame by CBJ alternate captain Zach Werenski, who provided much of the entertainment with the rare Gordie Howe hat trick in a losing effort.
“I don’t think we got to our forecheck tonight really,” he said in the locker room. “I don’t think we played our game. We weren’t bad, but I don’t think we were good. And in this league, that’s what happens if you don’t play your game.
“Credit to (Montreal). Tough back-to-back, and they came in here and played hard. But I definitely thought we could have played better tonight.”
Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason had a similar read on the game, though he did note a third-period push by his team was closer to the style of game the Jackets want to play.
“I don’t think we played fast tonight, and Montreal played fast tonight,” Evason said. “We didn’t play as quick as we’ve played, and that hurt us for the first two periods. We picked it up a bit in the third obviously, but for whatever reason, they played a little quicker than we did.”
In the end, though, Columbus left with a point, moving the team to 3-0-1 in its last four games. A chance to finish a four-game homestand on a high note now comes with a Black Friday matinee against Calgary.
Head coach: Ryan Huska (Third season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 2.57 (26th) | Scoring defense: 2.70 (7th) | PP: 19.7 percent (17th) | PK: 74.0 percent (28th)
The narrative: Few franchises in the NHL yo-yo as much as the Flames, as Calgary has missed the playoffs the past two seasons after winning 50 games, finishing first in the Pacific Division and reaching the second round of the postseason in 2021-22. It’s part of a pattern in which the team has made the playoffs five of the last 10 years, but in consecutive seasons just once (2018-19 and 2019-20). The yo-yo is on the way up this season so far, as the Flames enter among the top teams in the division through 23 games.
Team leaders: Scoring hasn’t been the forte this season for the Flames so far, as Calgary doesn’t have a single player in the top 100 in the league in points. A pair of defensemen lead the way so far, as Rasmus Andersson (5-8-13) and Mackenzie Weegar (3-10-13) are atop the scoring chart for the Flames. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the team in goals with seven among his 12 points, and he’s tied in the scoring category with Nazem Kadri (6-6-12) and young center Connor Zary (5-7-12).
So far in net, Dustin Wolf (12 starts) and Dan Vladar (11) have split duties. Wolf is a two-time AHL All-Star and league MVP in 2022-23 who is in his first full year in the NHL; he’s 8-3-1 with a 2.47 GAA and .921 save percentage. Vladar is 4-4-3 with a 2.59 GAA and .905 save percentage.
What's new: A veteran of just one NHL game as a player, Huska has been in the organization since 2014-15, first serving as the team’s AHL head coach before being promoted to an NHL assistant and finally head coach. He’s started to put his stamp on the squad, which won its first four games of the season and is 4-1-1 in the last six. It’s largely the same roster as last year except for the addition of such veterans as Ryan Lomberg, Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean and the injured Anthony Mantha, but the Flames have used solid defense to get off to a good start.
Trending: Columbus swept the season series a year ago, posting a 3-1 win in Columbus on Oct. 20 and a 5-2 victory in Alberta on Jan. 25. The Blue Jackets are 3-0-1 in the last four contests over the past two seasons.
Former CBJ: Defenseman Jake Bean has played in 11 games this season, posting a 1-2-3 line.
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 4 Cole Sillinger
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 91 Kent Johnson
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 17 Justin Danforth
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 21 James van Riemsdyk
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 62 Kevin Labanc
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 15 Dante Fabbro
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 9 Ivan Provorov
RD 78 Damon Severson
or G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 2 Jake Christiansen
RD 22 Jordan Harris
Scratches: Yegor Chinakhov, Jack Johnson
Injured reserve, Injured/Non-Roster list: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Roster Report: Chinakhov did not practice Thursday and could miss the game, so we’ll list Sillinger – who is expected to return after not playing Wednesday – in his spot until Dean Evason’s pregame media availability.
Riding a six-game point streak (4-8-12), Zach Werenski is the seventh player overall and first defenseman in CBJ history to notch at least 12 points in a six-game span and was named the NHL’s First Star last week. ... Werenski leads all NHL players with an average ice time of 26:00 per game and is among the league leaders this season among defensemen in shots on goal (79, tied for second), points (22, third) and goals (seven, tied for second). ... Kent Johnson has points in all seven games he’s played this season (4-6-10). ... For the first time in team history, the Blue Jackets had three 20-point scorers (Kirill Marchenko, 8-12-20; Sean Monahan, 7-13-20; Werenski, 6-14-20) through 20 games. ... Monahan also became the third CBJ player to notch at least 20 points in his first 20 games with the franchise, joining Andrew Cassels (2002) and Johnny Gaudreau (2022). ... Dmitri Voronkov and Yegor Chinakhov have scored goals in three of the last four games. ... Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is 4-0-1 in his last five starts. ... Columbus’ 71 goals are the most through 21 games in franchise history. ... Werenski is three goals from 100 in his NHL career. He’d be the first defenseman and eighth player overall to reach that mark with the Blue Jackets.
Nov. 29, 2005: Columbus claims defenseman Ron Hainsey off waivers from Montreal. He would go on to play 213 games over three seasons with Columbus, part of a 17-season, 1,132-game career.
Nov. 29, 2008: Steve Mason makes 26 saves in a 3-0 home victory against Washington. It’s the rookie’s second shutout of the season.
Nov. 29, 2016: The Blue Jackets dominate Tampa Bay, jumping to a 5-0 lead and cruising to a 5-1 win in Nationwide Arena to improve to 12-5-4 on the season. The victory would be the first in a franchise record-setting 16-game winning streak – the second longest in NHL history – that extends all the way into January.
Nov. 29, 2019: Spurred on by a hat trick from Gustav Nyquist, the Blue Jackets post a 5-2 victory over Pittsburgh in Nationwide Arena.