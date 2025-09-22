Blue Jackets, Sabres set to meet at Nationwide Arena

Coming off Sunday's win in the preseason opener, Columbus welcomes Buffalo for a Monday night contest on FanDuel Sports Network

By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

For the second day in a row, there will be Blue Jackets hockey in Nationwide Arena, as Columbus welcomes Buffalo to the downtown arena Monday night for a 7 p.m. preseason contest.

The game will be televised in the Blue Jackets TV market on FanDuel Sports Network and the FanDuel Sports Network App; in outer markets on ESPN+; as well as broadcast on 93.3 The Bus.

Monday will mark the preseason debut of several lineup regulars, including forwards Adam Fantilli, Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson; defensemen Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson; and goalies Jet Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins. In addition, forwards Jack Williams and James Malatesta will play for a second straight night.

After Sunday night's 4-1 victory against St. Louis, the Blue Jackets continue a stretch of four games in four days tonight against the Sabres. The Jackets make a return trip to Buffalo take on the Sabres on Tuesday evening before hosting Pittsburgh on Wednesday at Nationwide.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.

Forwards

19 Adam Fantilli
21 Isac Lundestrom
27 Zach Aston-Reese
29 Jack Williams
41 Hunter McKown
53 Luca Pinelli
63 Ryland Mosley
67 James Malatesta
86 Kirill Marchenko
91 Kent Johnson
93 Max McCue
96 Owen Griffin

Defensemen

9 Ivan Provorov
48 Christian Jaros
74 Corson Ceulemans
78 Damon Severson
84 Guillaume Richard
94 Caleb MacDonald

Goaltenders

73 Jet Greaves
90 Elvis Merzlikins
CBJ-BUF roster 9-22
- 0.23 MB
Download CBJ-BUF roster 9-22

