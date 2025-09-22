Blue Jackets, Sabres set to meet at Nationwide Arena

For the second day in a row, there will be Blue Jackets hockey in Nationwide Arena, as Columbus welcomes Buffalo to the downtown arena Monday night for a 7 p.m. preseason contest.

The game will be televised in the Blue Jackets TV market on FanDuel Sports Network and the FanDuel Sports Network App; in outer markets on ESPN+; as well as broadcast on 93.3 The Bus.

Monday will mark the preseason debut of several lineup regulars, including forwards Adam Fantilli, Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson; defensemen Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson; and goalies Jet Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins. In addition, forwards Jack Williams and James Malatesta will play for a second straight night.

TRAINING CAMP, PRESENTED BY OHIOHEALTH

After Sunday night's 4-1 victory against St. Louis, the Blue Jackets continue a stretch of four games in four days tonight against the Sabres. The Jackets make a return trip to Buffalo take on the Sabres on Tuesday evening before hosting Pittsburgh on Wednesday at Nationwide.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.