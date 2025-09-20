Blue Jackets ready to begin preseason by hosting St. Louis

Columbus will play its first of seven preseason games Sunday at 5 p.m. at Nationwide Arena

By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

Are you ready for hockey in Nationwide Arena? The Blue Jackets have announced their game roster for the preseason opener Sunday at 5 p.m. vs. St. Louis.

The game will be broadcast on 97.1 The Fan and streamed in Blue Jackets television territory on BlueJackets.com and the CBJ app.

The roster includes nine players who saw action for Columbus a year ago and four others who played in the NHL in 2024-25 with other squads. Goaltender Ivan Fedotov is set to play two periods in net, head coach Dean Evason said, while 2024 second-round draft pick Evan Gardner will get the third.

TRAINING CAMP, PRESENTED BY OHIOHEALTH

The game against the visiting Blues begins a stretch of four preseason games in four days, including contests at Nationwide Arena set for Monday vs. Buffalo and Wednesday vs. Pittsburgh.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.

Forwards

4 Cole Sillinger
10 Dmitri Voronkov
16 Brendan Gaunce
20 Hudson Fasching
24 Mathieu Olivier
29 Jack Williams
59 Yegor Chinakhov
65 Luca Del Bel Belluz
67 James Malatesta
82 Mikael Pyyhtia
83 Oiva Keskinen
88 Roman Ahcan

Defensemen

2 Jake Christiansen
7 Brendan Smith
14 Daemon Hunt
37 Dysin Mayo
49 Marcus Kearsey
57 Charlie Elick

Goaltenders

28 Ivan Fedotov
35 Evan Gardner

