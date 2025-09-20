Blue Jackets ready to begin preseason by hosting St. Louis

Are you ready for hockey in Nationwide Arena? The Blue Jackets have announced their game roster for the preseason opener Sunday at 5 p.m. vs. St. Louis.

The game will be broadcast on 97.1 The Fan and streamed in Blue Jackets television territory on BlueJackets.com and the CBJ app.

The roster includes nine players who saw action for Columbus a year ago and four others who played in the NHL in 2024-25 with other squads. Goaltender Ivan Fedotov is set to play two periods in net, head coach Dean Evason said, while 2024 second-round draft pick Evan Gardner will get the third.

TRAINING CAMP, PRESENTED BY OHIOHEALTH

The game against the visiting Blues begins a stretch of four preseason games in four days, including contests at Nationwide Arena set for Monday vs. Buffalo and Wednesday vs. Pittsburgh.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.