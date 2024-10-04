Blue Jackets place Dmitri Voronkov on injured reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Dmitri Voronkov on Injured Reserve, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. Voronkov suffered an upper body injury in Thursday’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena.

Voronkov, 24, made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24, finishing with 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points with 52 penalty minutes, six power play goals and 142 shots on goal, while averaging 13:27 of ice time in 75 contests. The 6-5, 227-pound forward led NHL rookies in power play goals and finished fifth in goals, seventh in shots on goal and eighth-T in points last season. He also posted the third-most goals and power play goals by a rookie in franchise history. The Angarsk, Russia native was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.

Columbus, which is 4-3-0 in preseason play, concludes its 2024 preseason tonight at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.