Blue Jackets place forward Boone Jenner on injured reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Boone Jenner (upper body injury) on Injured Reserve retroactive to November 11, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Jenner, 32, has registered 202 goals and 191 assists for 393 points with 427 penalty minutes in 757 career NHL games since being selected by Columbus in the second-round, 37th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft. The 6-2, 204-pound native of Dorchester, Ontario has posted 3-7-10 and 13 PIM in 16 contests in 2025-26.

Columbus returns to action tonight against the New York Rangers. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 93.3 The Bus in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.