Pediatric cancer hero has quickly made friends with the Blue Jackets

Riley Salett is a lover of many things. For example, the 8-year-old loves Stinger, eating arena popcorn, watching No. 44 on the Blue Jackets and, most of all, people.

After Riley was diagnosed with a stage III Wilms tumor on July 6, 2022, Riley’s mother Felicia Salett questioned why her energetic, bubbly daughter had to deal with such a setback at a young age.

“I don’t think this kid is ever in a bad mood,” Felicia said. “She is just a breath of fresh air, is how I would describe her. If you’re having a bad day, she just wants to hug you, she wants to love on you.”

A Wilms tumor is a rare kidney cancer that mainly affects children. For Riley, it meant she had a 15-centimeter tumor coming from her kidney that was covering her left side. After surgery to remove the tumor, the doctors ended up having to remove one of her kidneys, so now Riley lives with only one.

Afterward, Riley spent more days than not at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where she received treatment for around eight months. She had to be on an aggressive treatment plan that required her to come in five days a week for chemotherapy.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt more helpless as a mother in my entire life than I did going through chemotherapy with her,” Felicia said.

During this time, Felicia implemented a new tradition for Riley on the days when she went in for treatment.

“Every time we went to chemo, she would be so upset because she knew what was coming, so we would do these TikTok turn up sessions,” Felicia said. “Every day before chemo we would do a TikTok dance, she would get me into it, and these videos went viral. It would lift her spirits.”

Felicia and Riley would do various dance challenges and post them for the fans they garnered, with many of the videos drawing tens of thousands of views when posted on TikTok. They continued the tradition until Riley was able to ring her remission bell on March 1 of this year, but like many families who have dealt with cancer know, the struggles don’t end when the bell is rung.