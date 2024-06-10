Columbus Blue Jackets return to PiNS Mechanical Co. for 2024 NHL Draft Party

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to return to PiNS Mechanical Co. at Easton Town Center for the third year to host the 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft Watch Party on Friday, June 28. The free event will cover the first round of the draft with doors opening at 4 p.m., party festivities beginning at 6 p.m. and live draft coverage set to start at 7 p.m.

The watch party will include an autograph session featuring Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli. The 19-year-old Nobleton, Ontario native was selected by Columbus with the third overall pick at the 2023 NHL Draft. He was among the NHL’s top rookies in 2023-24 as he ranked third-T in goals and fourth in points among all rookies, tallying 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points in 49 games before being sidelined with an injury.

Live television coverage of the first round of the draft airing on ESPN and ESPN+ will be broadcast at the event. The evening will include:

· Appearances by Stinger and In-Arena Host Mike Todd.

· Interactive games, contests, and photo opportunities.

· Opportunities to win exclusive CBJ prizes including autographed sticks, pucks and jerseys.

· Pizza provided by Jet’s Pizza.

· New merchandise from The Blue Line.

· And more!

Fans at the watch party or home can bid on draft-themed auction items, a meet and greet with the first-round pick, and more through the Blue Jackets Foundation. The Foundation will also raffle off a signed jersey and hat from the first-round draft pick. To participate, fans can visit cbjacution.givesmart.com or text CBJAUCTION to 76278 on Monday, June 24 at 9 a.m. until it closes on Sunday, June 30 at 9 p.m.

Now through Thursday, June 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET fans can play the Daily Draft Quiz. Fans will answer trivia questions every day to earn points. One winner will be selected randomly from the individuals with the highest scores to win a meet and greet with the Blue Jackets 2024 first-round draft pick and an autographed item by the player. Fans can play at www.BlueJackets.com/Draft.

Fans are encouraged to RSVP for the Draft Party at bluejackets.com/draftparty. All RSVPs will be entered for a chance to win a team-signed stick. An RSVP does not guarantee entry to the event as it will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

The Columbus Blue Jackets 2024 NHL Draft Show will air live on 97.1 The Fan from 7-9 p.m. with live broadcasting from Las Vegas and special draft coverage presented by Pedialyte.

The Blue Jackets hold the fourth pick at the 2024 Upper Deck National Hockey League Draft to be held from June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas. The NHL Draft Lottery held in May determined the club's draft position. For Blue Jackets draft coverage, presented by Pedialyte, visit www.BlueJackets.com and follow the club’s social media channels.