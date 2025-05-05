Blue Jackets to select 14th overall at 2025 NHL Draft

The Columbus Blue Jackets will hold the 14th overall pick at the 2025 National Hockey League Draft to be held from June 27-28 at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The club’s draft position was determined by tonight’s NHL Draft Lottery. The New York Islanders won the initial drawing and moved from 10th position up to the first overall pick, while the Utah Hockey Club won the subsequent drawing and moved from 14th up to select fourth overall.

The final results of tonight’s draft lottery: 1 – New York Islanders; 2 – San Jose Sharks; 3 – Chicago Blackhawks; 4 – Utah Hockey Club; 5 – Nashville Predators; 6 – Philadelphia Flyers; 7 – Boston Bruins; 8 – Seattle Kraken; 9 – Buffalo Sabres; 10 – Anaheim Ducks; 11 – Pittsburgh Penguins; 12 – New York Rangers; 13 – Detroit Red Wings; 14 – COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS; 15 – Vancouver Canucks; 16 – Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary). The remaining draft positions will be determined at the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Blue Jackets currently hold seven picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, including two first-round selections. In addition to selecting 14th overall, Columbus also owns the Minnesota Wild’s first-round pick, 20th overall, which was acquired as part of a trade on Nov. 29, 2024. The club additionally holds its own picks in rounds three, four, six and seven, as well as Vegas’ seventh-round selection.

The NHL Draft Lottery is a weighted lottery system that determines the order of selection for the first 16 picks of the Draft with the lottery assigning the top two slots in the first round of the NHL Draft for the fifth-straight year. Two draws were held with the first drawing determining the club selecting first overall and the second drawing determining the team selecting second. A team could only move up 10 selections if it won one of the draws. Clubs that did not qualify for this season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs participated in the lottery.

Under the lottery system, the Blue Jackets had the 13th-highest chance (2.0 pct.) of winning the first lottery and an opportunity to move up to third overall. The percentage chance of being selected in the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery was as follows: San Jose (18.5 pct.), Chicago (13.5 pct.), Nashville (11.5 pct.), Philadelphia (9.5 pct.), Boston (8.5 pct.), Seattle (7.5 pct.), Buffalo (6.5 pct.), Anaheim (6.0 pct.), Pittsburgh (5.0 pct.), NY Islanders (3.5 pct.), NY Rangers (3.0 pct.), Detroit (2.5 pct.), COLUMBUS (2.0 pct.), Utah (1.5 pct.), Vancouver (0.5 pct.) and Calgary (0.5 pct.).

NHL Central Scouting’s 2025 Draft Prospect Rankings have defenseman Matthew Schaefer of the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters as the top North American Skater, followed by Saginaw Spirit (OHL) center Michael Misa and Boston College (Hockey East) center James Hagens. Center Anton Frondell of Djurgarden (HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden) finished as the top-ranked international skater, followed by teammate and right winger Victor Eklund along with MoDo (SHL, Sweden) center Milton Gastrin. The complete rankings can be found at https://www.nhl.com/draft/prospects/.

Blue Jackets Draft Lottery History

2000: Lost expansion team coin flip with Minnesota (No. 3 pick) to earn No. 4 overall pick in 2000 Entry Draft.

2001: Entered in No. 8 position and earned No. 8 pick. Atlanta (No. 3) won Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2002: Entered in No. 2 position and earned No. 3 pick. Florida (No. 3) won Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.*

2003: Entered in No. 3 position and earned No. 4 pick. Florida (No. 4) won Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2004: Entered in No. 4 position and earned No. 4 pick. Washington (No. 3) won Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2005: No Drawing due to cancellation of 2004-05 season.

2006: Entered in No. 6 position and earned No. 6 pick. St. Louis (No. 1) won Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2007: Entered in No. 7 position and earned No. 7 pick. Chicago (No. 5) won Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2008: Entered in No. 6 position and earned No. 6 pick. Tampa Bay (No. 1) won Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2009: Not eligible for Drawing. NY Islanders (No. 1) won Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2010: Entered in No. 4 position and earned No. 4 pick. Edmonton (No. 1) won Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2011: Entered in No. 7 position and earned No. 8 pick. New Jersey (No. 8) won Drawing and No. 4 overall pick.

2012: Entered in No. 1 position and earned No. 2 pick. Edmonton (No. 2) won Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2013: Entered in No. 14 position and earned No. 14 pick. Colorado (No. 2) won Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2014: Not eligible for Drawing. Florida (No. 2) won Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2015: Entered in No. 8 position and earned No. 8 pick. Edmonton (No. 3) won Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2016: Entered in No. 4 position and earned No. 3 pick. Toronto (No. 1) won First Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2017: Not eligible for Drawing. New Jersey (No. 5) won First Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2018: Not eligible for Drawing. Buffalo (No. 1) won First Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2019: Not eligible for Drawing. New Jersey (No. 3) won First Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2020: Not eligible for Drawing. New York Rangers won Second Phase and No. 1 overall pick.

2021: Entered in No. 5 position and earned No. 5 pick. Buffalo (No. 1) won First Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2022: Entered in No. 12 position and earned No. 12 pick. Montreal (No. 1) won First Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

^Entered in No. 6 position (Chicago) and earned No. 6 pick.

2023: Entered in No. 2 position and earned No. 3 pick. Chicago (No. 3) won First Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2024: Entered in No. 4 position and earned No. 4 pick. San Jose (No. 1) won First Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

2025 :Entered in No. 13 position and earned No. 14 pick. NY Islanders (No. 10) won First Drawing and No. 1 overall pick.

(*pick acquired by Columbus, which selected Rick Nash No. 1 overall)

(^conditional pick acquired by Columbus in trade with Chicago on July 23, 2021)