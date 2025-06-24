The experts check in on the NHL draft

A year ago, the strength of the draft class was in its defensemen, with six taken in the top 12 picks. Where would you say this year’s group stands out?

Ellis: “Positionally, it’s definitely the centers. You’re looking at Hagens, you’re looking at Misa, who can play center or wing. Jake O’Brien (Brantford, OHL), Brady Martin (Soo, OHL) – there's a lot of good options, but I think this year has a little bit more variety than we’ve seen in the past couple of years. Whereas there might not have been a lot of Quebec league talents in the past, well this year, (Moncton center) Caleb Desnoyers is probably going to go in the top 10. We also don’t typically see a lot of high-end goalie talents; well, Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George, WHL) looks like a first-round pick. There’s a lot of elements of other drafts that have been missed, but we’re getting it this year.”

Marr: “There’s a consensus in the scouting community that this is not a deep draft as far as quantity goes, but the quality at the top end is really strong. I mean that as far as the quality of prospects on the ice, but also the quality of their character. This is a really good group of good people. I think another thing with this draft class, you don’t have these runaway leaders, and I think that’s kind of neat because I still don’t know who is a lock to be No. 1. I look at the top, all through our top nine in North America and the top two or three in Europe, it’s hard to go by any of those names when you’re picking at the top end. They all bring something appealing. It’s an impressive draft class. The teams are going to get a lot of good players that I think are going to play in the NHL for a long, long time.”

The Blue Jackets currently 14th and 20th picks in the first round. As you look at players rated in that area, what are some names you’d be looking at that could pop down the road?

Ellis: “It’ll be interesting to see if Kashawn Aitchseon (defenseman, Barrie, OHL) is available there. He’s one of my favorite defensemen in the draft, and that’s because he just wants to intimidate everybody. I think it’s easy to forget as defensemen continue to evolve and get better offensively, their main job is still to prevent pucks from entering the zone, and he does it as well as anyone. He’s not huge, but he’s physically dominant. You’ve seen him multiple times hit a guy, stand there expecting to get in a fight, but the other players are too scared to fight him because he’s just that strong. Oh, and he can also score a lot of goals. Cole Reschny (center, Victoria, WHL) is a guy that really rose up the ranks. It doesn’t matter who he plays with, any situation, Cole Reschny continues to do really well. Justin Carbonneau (wing, Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL) is one I’d really look at. He's a really good goal scorer – he almost hit 50 goals in the QMJHL – is a really great skater and is a human highlight reel. I think there’s going to be a lot of interest in him, and I think he can be a top-six player. And you can’t ignore Joshua Ravensbergen. He’s 6-5, a guy that just wins games and battles hard. I expect him to be a part of Canada’s World Juniors program the next couple of years, the same as (2024 CBJ pick) Evan Gardner, and I think he’s a guy who would be a really good boost to that system.”

Marr: “I don’t know any team that doesn’t want a Kashawn Aitcheson on their team. He went from 15 to nine (from midseason to our final rankings). We just had to put him in the top 10 because he’s one of those all-around good defensemen. He very quietly scored 26 goals, and he’s one of the more physical players in the draft class. The combination of skills and attributes that he brings is pretty special. Brady Martin is one of those high-character players that went from 17 to 11. Even later on in the draft class, a player like Cole Reschny, he was 34 and we moved him up to 25 because he was really trending in the right direction and really finished the season strong. I think he caught the eye of a lot of teams with the way he finished the season. It wouldn’t surprise me if he went a little higher than where we have him even.”