Celebrate the real MVP this Mother's Day with an assist from the Blue Jackets 

Score big with special Mother’s Day offers featuring tickets to the game and exclusive Blue Jackets gear

2425_CBJ_MK_MothersDayTicketPackage_NoCTA_Social_1920x1080_16x9_Master
By Jeff Svoboda
BlueJackets.com

This Mother’s Day, the Columbus Blue Jackets are making it easy to celebrate the MVP in your life with two exciting offers sure to score big with any hockey-loving mom. Treat mom to the Mother’s Day Ticket Package which includes two tickets to a 2025-26 Blue Jackets home game and a $25 gift card to the Blue Line team store. Starting at $99, packages are available now through Sunday, May 11.

Buyers will receive a downloadable Mother’s Day Certificate immediately after purchase to present to the recipient. Physical packages, including the Blue Line gift card and a letter explaining how to redeem tickets, will be mailed to the address provided at checkout.

To ensure delivery by Mother’s Day, purchases must be made by May 6. Orders placed after that date will be shipped on the next business day. Gift card shipments will begin on April 30. Full details and ordering can be found at BlueJackets.com/MothersDay.

Fans can also treat Mom to a bundle she won’t see coming, but will definitely love with the Blue Line’s Mother’s Day Mystery Bundles, featuring fan-favorite gear with unbeatable value:

  • Mystery Tee Pack Bundle – 4 Tees for $75
  • Starting Lineup Hoodie Bundle – 3 Hoodies for $150
  • MVP Mystery Bundle – 5-Piece All-Star Pack for $200

These limited-time bundles are available online only —while supplies last. To purchase, visit thebluelineonline.com.

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the matchups you want with plans starting at 11 games and take advantage of flexible payment options with savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Small Business of the Month: Penn & Beech Candle Co.

For a 'special' group of Blue Jackets, saying goodbye was the hardest part

Blue Jackets rewrote the team record book in 2024-25

Blue Jackets frustrated by season's end but encouraged by growth

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets finish season strong

Blue Jackets cruise past Islanders, get 6th straight victory to end season

Blue Jackets loan Jet Greaves, Denton Mateychuk to Cleveland

Zach Werenski named Blue Jackets Community MVP for third time

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets end season by welcoming Islanders

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets' belief shows in win over Flyers

Blue Jackets shut out Flyers, push race to Game 82

Zach Werenski named Blue Jackets nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face a must-win in Philadelphia

Jet Greaves named the NHL's First Star for the week

Winning Thoughts: Greaves shines again in CBJ victory over the Capitals

Blue Jackets down Capitals, win fourth straight

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Caps meet again in DC

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets take care of business vs. Caps