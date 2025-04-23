Celebrate the real MVP this Mother's Day with an assist from the Blue Jackets 

This Mother’s Day, the Columbus Blue Jackets are making it easy to celebrate the MVP in your life with two exciting offers sure to score big with any hockey-loving mom. Treat mom to the Mother’s Day Ticket Package which includes two tickets to a 2025-26 Blue Jackets home game and a $25 gift card to the Blue Line team store. Starting at $99, packages are available now through Sunday, May 11.

Buyers will receive a downloadable Mother’s Day Certificate immediately after purchase to present to the recipient. Physical packages, including the Blue Line gift card and a letter explaining how to redeem tickets, will be mailed to the address provided at checkout.

To ensure delivery by Mother’s Day, purchases must be made by May 6. Orders placed after that date will be shipped on the next business day. Gift card shipments will begin on April 30. Full details and ordering can be found at BlueJackets.com/MothersDay.

Fans can also treat Mom to a bundle she won’t see coming, but will definitely love with the Blue Line’s Mother’s Day Mystery Bundles, featuring fan-favorite gear with unbeatable value:

Mystery Tee Pack Bundle – 4 Tees for $75

Starting Lineup Hoodie Bundle – 3 Hoodies for $150

MVP Mystery Bundle – 5-Piece All-Star Pack for $200

These limited-time bundles are available online only —while supplies last. To purchase, visit thebluelineonline.com.