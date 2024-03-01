Blue Jackets honor military throughout Thursday night's game

The team's annual Military Appreciation night, presented by Elk + Elk, featured a variety of recognitions

CBJ military night
By Emily Sculli / BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets hosted Military Appreciation Night, presented by Elk + Elk, during their Thursday night matchup vs. the Carolina Hurricanes. The game was in honor of those who serve and veterans of all branches of the military. The celebration was commemorated by free CBJ camo ball caps to the first 5,000 fans in attendance. 

Much of the evening’s focus was on recognizing the different organizations that support those who have served, past or present. Before the game, USO Ohio collected pre-packaged snacks and food at the entrances to Nationwide Arena. 

The donations provided resources to our military and its community, and fans who brought snacks received an exclusive CBJ ticket offer.

Blue Jackets alternate captain Zach Werenski invited members from the U.S. military and USO Ohio to enjoy the game from his suite at Nationwide Arena.

Prior to the game, the Jackets hosted employees their families from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base out of Dayton. Members of the base's rec league hockey team were able to play in a scrimmage vs. Blue Jackets alumni like Jody Shelley, Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, R.J. Umberger and more on the Nationwide Arena ice before the CBJ game.

After some friendly competition, the members of the Wright-Patterson team welcomed their families on the ice for a postgame skate and group photo. All of the skaters to take part received special CBJ military-themed jerseys.

During the second intermission, the organization welcomed Colonel Travis Pond, 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander at Wright-Patterson, as he gives the oath of office to 14 new recruits.

The newest members of the United States Air Force took their oath in the Fan Lounge and were cheered on by the sold-out crowd at Nationwide Arena.

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation also continues to host an auction and jersey raffle for special Military Appreciation memorabilia that will run though Monday. To participate, text CBJAUCTION to 76278 or visit cbjauction.givesmart.com.

Members of the CBJ Artillery podcast were also on the scene as they served as social correspondents for the game, also recording an episode of the show featuring CBJ guests and military members.

