Blue Jackets honor military throughout Thursday night's game

The Columbus Blue Jackets hosted Military Appreciation Night, presented by Elk + Elk, during their Thursday night matchup vs. the Carolina Hurricanes. The game was in honor of those who serve and veterans of all branches of the military. The celebration was commemorated by free CBJ camo ball caps to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

Much of the evening’s focus was on recognizing the different organizations that support those who have served, past or present. Before the game, USO Ohio collected pre-packaged snacks and food at the entrances to Nationwide Arena.

The donations provided resources to our military and its community, and fans who brought snacks received an exclusive CBJ ticket offer.