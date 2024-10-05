Blue Jackets loan seven players to Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned seven players to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. Columbus’ roster now stands at 28 players, including 17 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.

The following players were assigned: D Cole Clayton, C Luca Del Bel Belluz, RW Trey Fix-Wolansky, G Jet Greaves, C Hunter McKown, C Owen Sillinger and D Stanislav Svozil.

Columbus begins the 2024-25 season on Thursday, October 10 at Minnesota. Game time from Xcel Energy Center is 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on Bally Sports Ohio and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.