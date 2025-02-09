Blue Jackets loan Del Bel Belluz, Pyyhtia to Cleveland

Columbus returns to action following the 4 Nations Face-off on Saturday, February 22

CBJ team update new look
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz and Mikael Pyyhtia to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced tonight.

Del Bel Belluz, 21, has tallied two goals and six assists for eight points with 18 shots on goal in 15 games with Columbus since being recalled from Cleveland on January 8. He has added 17-20-37 with five PPG, 75 shots on goal and a +9 plus/minus rating in 34 appearances with Cleveland in 2024-25 to raise his career AHL totals to 26-42-68 and 18 penalty minutes in 92 games. The 6-1, 185-pound native of Woodbridge, Ontario was selected by Columbus in the second round, 44th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

Pyyhtia, 23, has collected 4-3-7, six penalty minutes and 32 shots on goal in 46 games with the Blue Jackets this season. He notched 1-4-5 in four games with the Monsters earlier this season and has 11-25-36 and eight penalty minutes in 71 career AHL games. The 6-0, 176-pound Turku, Finland native was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

Columbus returns to action following the 4 Nations Face-off on Saturday, February 22 when it hosts the Chicago Blackhawks. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the games you want with flexible payment options and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Rangers for Saturday night hockey 

NHL Stadium Series Preview Show to air on FanDuel Sports Network, NHL Network

Utah tops Blue Jackets in overtime on Guenther goal

PREVIEW: Columbus hosts Utah on Margaritaville Night

NHL Stadium Series plans starting to come together

Anyone has a chance at the Blue Jackets Cup presented by OhioHealth

O.A.R. to headline NHL Stadium Series pep rally

Blue Jackets end road trip with loss in Buffalo

New Albany, Olentangy Liberty tie atop Capital Hockey Conference

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets road trip ends in Buffalo

Blue Jackets add Dylan Gambrell on emergency recall

Forward Kirill Marchenko placed on Injured Reserve after suffering broken jaw in Dallas

Stars top Blue Jackets with two third-period goals

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head to Dallas to continue road swing

Excitement builds as NHL Stadium Series game is one month away

Zach Werenski named the NHL's Third Star for January

Winning Thoughts: Werenski leads the charge in a comeback victory

Werenski OT goal lifts Blue Jackets to comeback win against Utah