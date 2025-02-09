Blue Jackets loan Del Bel Belluz, Pyyhtia to Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz and Mikael Pyyhtia to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced tonight.

Del Bel Belluz, 21, has tallied two goals and six assists for eight points with 18 shots on goal in 15 games with Columbus since being recalled from Cleveland on January 8. He has added 17-20-37 with five PPG, 75 shots on goal and a +9 plus/minus rating in 34 appearances with Cleveland in 2024-25 to raise his career AHL totals to 26-42-68 and 18 penalty minutes in 92 games. The 6-1, 185-pound native of Woodbridge, Ontario was selected by Columbus in the second round, 44th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

Pyyhtia, 23, has collected 4-3-7, six penalty minutes and 32 shots on goal in 46 games with the Blue Jackets this season. He notched 1-4-5 in four games with the Monsters earlier this season and has 11-25-36 and eight penalty minutes in 71 career AHL games. The 6-0, 176-pound Turku, Finland native was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

Columbus returns to action following the 4 Nations Face-off on Saturday, February 22 when it hosts the Chicago Blackhawks. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.