Blue Jackets loan goaltender Jet Greaves to Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned goaltender Jet Greaves to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Greaves, 23, was added to the Blue Jackets’ roster on emergency recall on October 16 and served as the backup the past two games. He has posted a 3-7-0 record with a 3.44 goals-against average (GAA) and .912 save percentage (SV%) in 10 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut on Apr. 4, 2023 at Toronto. He recorded a 3-6-0 record with a 3.49 GAA and .908 SV% in nine outings in 2023-24. The netminder was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

The 6-0, 190-pound native of Cambridge, Ontario has posted a 61-41-11 record with a 3.00 GAA, .904 SV% and four shutouts in 119 career AHL games with the Monsters, including going 0-1-0 and an .800 SV% in one contest in 2024-25. He set a Cleveland franchise single-season record, while ranking second-T among AHL netminders in victories in 2023-24 with a 30-12-4 record, 2.93 GAA, .910 SV%, 1,318 saves and one shutout in 46 outings. He led the league in SV% in the playoffs and ranked second in GAA (min. 10 GP), finishing with an 8-5 record, 2.17 GAA, .926 SV%, 375 saves and one shutout in 13 appearances.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 7 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.