Blue Jackets loan Ivan Fedotov to AHL's Cleveland Monsters

The 28-year-old goaltender was acquired by Columbus in a trade from the Philadelphia Flyers on Sept. 14

cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned goaltender Ivan Fedotov to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Fedotov, 28, was acquired by Columbus in a trade from the Philadelphia Flyers on Sept. 14, 2025. He posted a 6-14-5 record with a 3.29 goals-against average (GAA) and .874 save percentage (SV%) in 29 career appearances with the Flyers since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. He went 6-13-4 with a 3.15 GAA and .880 SV% in 26 contests with the club in 2024-25. Born in Lappeenranta, Finland, Fedotov was originally selected by Philadelphia in the seventh-round, 188th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

The 6-7, 214-pound netminder registered a 61-55-8 record with a 2.22 GAA, .921 SV% and 10 shutouts in 133 career games with CSKA Moskva, Traktor Chelyabinsk, Salavat Yulaev Ufa and Neftekhimik Nizhenkamsk in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League from 2014-24. He posted a 21-22-1 record with a 2.37 GAA, .914 SV% and a career-high four shutouts in his final KHL season with CSKA Moskva in 2023-24.

Columbus begins its 25th Anniversary season when it kicks off 2025-26 on Thursday, October 9 at Nashville. Game time from Bridgestone Arena is 8 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

