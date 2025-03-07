Blue Jackets loan forward Joseph LaBate to Cleveland

The 31-year-old wing registered one assist and 10 penalty minutes in six appearances with the team since being recalled Feb. 20

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned forward Joseph LaBate to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

LaBate, 31, registered one assist and 10 penalty minutes in six appearances with the team since being recalled on February 20. Signed by the Blue Jackets as a free agent on Nov. 29, 2024, he made his club debut on February 22 vs. Chicago and collected his first career point with an assist on February 27 at Detroit. The 6-5, 225-pound forward has posted 0-1-1 and 31 PIM in 19 career contests with the Blue Jackets and Vancouver Canucks since being selected by Vancouver in the fourth round, 101st overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft.

The Burnsville, Minnesota native has added 6-7-13 with 49 PIM in 33 games with Cleveland in 2024-25. He has registered 69-77-146 and 741 PIM in 438 career AHL games with Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Belleville and Utica since making his professional debut during the 2014-15 season.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Sunday at the New York Rangers. Game time from Madison Square Garden is 6 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show at 5:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

