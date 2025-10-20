Columbus Metropolitan Library, Blue Jackets unveil special edition library card

Partnership celebrates the Blue Jackets’ 25th season and their longstanding commitment to literacy, education, and community

DSC06980-2 16x9
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets are proud to celebrate our 25th NHL season with a special partnership alongside the Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML). Together, we’ve unveiled a special edition Blue Jackets library card, introduced during an event at Main Library on Monday, October 20.

Since 2008, the Blue Jackets have supported CML’s mission by funding School Help Centers in nearly all of its 23 locations. This long-standing partnership reflects our shared commitment to empowering young learners, promoting literacy, and inspiring a lifelong love of reading and education throughout central Ohio.

To mark this milestone season and honor our collaboration, commemorative library cards featuring the Blue Jackets logo are now available at all 23 CML locations while supplies last. Fans can also visit Main Library to see one of the team’s official 25th anniversary commemorative puck statues on display inside.

"We value our enduring partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets," said library CEO Lauren Hagan. "Their generosity and ongoing commitment to learning and education has enabled countless young people to receive support with projects, homework help, and a wide range of learning opportunities." 

“The Blue Jackets are proud to support literacy and education in our community,” said Cathy Lyttle, Chair of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation. “For 25 seasons, we’ve worked to make a positive impact both on and off the ice, and this partnership with CML is a perfect example of that commitment. By connecting fans with the library, we’re not only celebrating our team’s milestone season but also encouraging a love of reading and lifelong learning. It’s an honor to collaborate with an organization that shares our passion for strengthening the community.”

For additional details about the special edition Blue Jackets library card, visit www.columbuslibrary.org.

