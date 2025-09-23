Blue Jackets launch 25th Anniversary website celebrating franchise's history

The Columbus Blue Jackets are celebrating their 25th season in the National Hockey League (NHL) in 2025-26 and have launched a special anniversary website, www.CBJHistory.com, showcasing the players, memories, and milestones that have defined the franchise since its inaugural season in 2000. The site was designed and built in collaboration with Columbus-based Makeway, the same company that worked with the team on the Rick Nash Jersey Retirement website. It will be updated throughout the 2025–26 season as the club continues its year-long celebration.

The 25th Anniversary historical website is designed as both a tribute and an archive, immersing supporters of all ages in Blue Jackets hockey. It highlights the franchise’s roots, unforgettable moments on the ice, and the players who have brought the 5th Line to its feet. Throughout the season, the website will provide a way to stay up to date with the latest news, events, and enter-to-win opportunities.

Fans can contribute to the new website by uploading a photo of their favorite memory. All submitted photos will come together to form a mosaic version of the team’s 25th Anniversary logo, giving supporters a chance to leave their mark on this historic season.

Since the first game in 2000, the Blue Jackets have had many outstanding players who have made a lasting impact both on and off the ice. The site includes the Quarter-Century All-Time Roster, celebrating key players from the past 25 years. A complete list of every player who has worn the Blue Jackets crest along with the years they played can be found as well, creating a nostalgic walk through franchise history.

The story of the team’s founding is also shared, with a special focus on the late John H. McConnell, the Blue Jackets’ founder, majority owner, chairman, and governor. McConnell’s vision extended beyond hockey, ensuring the franchise would serve the community. In March 2000, before the first puck dropped, he established the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation to improve the quality of life in central Ohio.

Additionally, the website features an interactive timeline where fans can explore pivotal moments, uncover statistics, and learn how key events have shaped the organization over the past quarter century.

The anniversary website serves as a tribute to the Blue Jackets’ first 25 years as well as a celebration of the moments still to come. As the organization marks this milestone season, it looks forward to creating new memories with the 5th Line, honoring the passion that has defined the franchise, and building the next chapter of Blue Jackets hockey in Columbus.

The community is encouraged to visit the 25th Anniversary website at www.CBJHistory.com throughout the season to explore content, celebrate the team’s history, and join in the festivities.