Little fans, big fun: Blue Jackets host Kids Takeover Night

Presented by Bob Evans Farms, the March 28 game vs. Vancouver will feature the youngest members of the 5th Line

25_0328_CBJ_MK_vsVAN_HomeReg_38_BobEvansFarms_KidsTakeOver_Fri_Mar28_Social_1920x1080_16x9_v2a
By Blue Jackets Staff
The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to host Kids Takeover Night, presented by Bob Evans Farms, on Friday, March 28, 2025, when the club takes on the Vancouver Canucks at Nationwide Arena. This special night will celebrate the youngest members of the 5th Line making for a fun and engaging experience for families and fans of all ages. The first 5,000 kids in attendance will get mini hockey sticks.

The celebration will include kids stepping into key Blue Jackets roles including serving as the Public Address Announcer, Kid Reporter, and more. This interactive experience is designed to inspire the next generation of Blue Jackets fans and create unforgettable memories for families in attendance.

Fans can enjoy kid-focused activities and family-friendly entertainment throughout the night, featuring performances by the Columbus School of Rock Band on the main concourse before puck drop and during intermissions. Activities like LEGO building, balloon artists, face painting, and more will add to the fun and team spirit.

The Blue Jackets Foundation game auction will feature an opportunity to be the Ohio Cat Kid Starter at an upcoming game, player-signed Stinger items, player and kid jerseys, and more. To learn more or bid, text CBJAUCTION to 76278 or visit cbjauction.givesmart.com. A limited number of Kids Takeover mystery pucks will also be on sale at cbjauction.givesmart.com and the Blue Jackets Foundation kiosk, located near sections 110-111.

Exclusively on Friday, March 28, fans can enjoy 25 percent off all youth headwear and apparel at the Blue Line Team Store’s Nationwide Arena and Polaris Fashion Place locations, as well as online at www.TheBlueLineOnline.com.

Tickets for Kids Takeover Night are available now at www.BlueJackets.com/Tickets. Families are encouraged to purchase the Dispatch Family Value Pack, presented by ABC 6 and FOX 28, which includes a ticket to the game, Chiller Skate Pass, the choice of a value meal, featuring Pepsi products, hot dog, hamburger, or chicken fingers with rotating sides of chips, popcorn or fries, and a postgame slap shot on the ice. To learn more, visit www.BlueJackets.com/family. Space is limited.

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the games you want, score priority access to Stanley Cup playoff tickets, and take advantage of flexible payment options with savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

