Johnson had a big year, but he wants to be among the best

There was a lot to like about Kent Johnson’s 2024-25 season.
The 22-year-old's third full NHL campaign was his best, as he set career highs in goals (24), assists (33) and points (57) in 68 games. He posted a new high-water mark in ice time, too, averaging 17:11 per game while earning the trust of head coach Dean Evason.
That meant the gifted young forward was a regular contributor on the penalty kill for the first time while holding his usual spot on the top power-play unit. In many ways, he showed why the Blue Jackets thought so highly of him when they selected him fifth overall in the 2021 draft.
It was a great bounce-back campaign from a sophomore season in which it seemed like everything that could go wrong did.
It was also just the start of what Johnson hopes to accomplish.
“It was definitely a good year for me in terms of growth and some good takeaways, and I think how I battled throughout the year even with injury and whatnot, just coming back and playing good right away,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of good things for me to take away, but I think I have a lot more in this league and can get a lot better. There’s still a lot of areas to get better at.
“There’s a lot of way better players in the league than me right now, so I definitely have to close that gap.”
Indeed, if you want to get specific, 84 players finished this past season with more goals than Johnson, while 91 had more points. There’s plenty of room for improvement when it comes to moving into the upper echelons of forwards in the NHL, but a little context is important.
Johnson was one of 11 players age 22 or younger to reach the 24-goal mark, and just one of 13 in that age group to post at least 57 points. In other words, he’s on the short list of the top young offensive talents in the NHL, as the league is highlighting some of its top up-and-coming players this week on social media though its Young Stars campaign.