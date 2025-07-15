Johnson had a big year, but he wants to be among the best

For those who know Johnson best, the breakout season was no surprise.

“There was no doubt in my mind that he was going to get to this level,” said Cole Sillinger, a fellow first-round pick in 2021. “For me, I think he still has more. I know that if you’re to ask him, he would agree with that. He’s just so skilled. He sees the ice so well, and he’s just such a smart hockey player that he takes every inch that he’s given. You put all of his tendencies together and his abilities, and you get what he’s doing now.

“I’m very fortunate to play with him and to see it firsthand. Our relationship’s growing off the ice, too, and we’re becoming closer buddies, so for him to have this success, it’s obviously a huge part to our team and where we’re at today, and he’s just going to keep going.”

Of course, Johnson has been known for his offensive bona fides for most of his life. While he was a bit undersized growing up, the skill was always there, built through his obsession with the game. He was a rink rat growing up, always trying to get better and watching such slight but creative stars as Patrick Kane and Johnny Gaudreau to pick up things to add to his game.

Part of a massive wave of NHL-caliber talent coming out of Vancouver like close friend Connor Bedard and No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini, Johnson’s exploits were well-known in British Columbia, first at Burnaby Winter Club and then when he put up 41 goals and 101 points in 52 games in 2019-20 with Trail of the BCHL.

He was a highly touted forward known for Michigan goals, seeing-eye passes and a unique mind for the game when he got to the University of Michigan, where he posted 64 points in 58 games over two seasons before being signed by the Blue Jackets.

Johnson’s first full season was one of the best in team history for a rookie, as his 16 goals and 40 points placed fourth and third, respectively, at the time among CBJ first-year skaters. The next year was the opposite, though, as injuries and an AHL stint limited him to six goals and 16 points in 42 games.

A season ago, he both started and ended red-hot, beginning the season with a nine-game point streak (6-6-12) despite missing a month with a shoulder injury. Down the stretch, he topped a point per game in the last 10, posting a 2-9-11 line as the Blue Jackets tried to rally to make the postseason.

As the season went on, Johnson viewed everything he went through as a learning experience to help him become the player he wants to be. That was particularly true of the stretch run, as he hopes to be part of many pushes for the playoffs in future seasons.

“I think just how tight-checking it gets, and that’s probably the biggest thing,” he said about the hockey down the stretch. “Every mistake, every play is magnified. It just feels that much bigger. It’s exciting. (Being in the postseason battle) can help a lot. Obviously in the moment you’re more worried about getting into the playoffs, but I think it’s definitely really valuable for me.”

In the end, Johnson felt the same way about the entire CBJ season as he did about his personal campaign. Certainly, progress was made for both the player and squad, but the ultimate goals were not achieved. In the future, the aim is to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

“There was definitely a lot of growth and a lot of good takeaways to build on for our team,” Johnson said. “I think it’s exciting what we have building here. There’s definitely a lot of that, but also we didn’t make the playoffs. We want to be there, so it’s frustrating.”