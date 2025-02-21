Blue Jackets activate Jenner, Marchenko off Injured Reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forwards Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko off Injured Reserve, team President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The club also announced that forward Kevin Labanc was placed on Injured Reserve after undergoing shoulder surgery on February 18 and will miss the rest of the campaign. In addition, forward Owen Sillinger will also miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season with a knee injury.

Jenner, 31, has missed the first 56 games of the season after suffering a shoulder injury on October 4 and undergoing surgery on October 9. He has registered 192 goals and 172 assists for 364 points with 410 penalty minutes in 715 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2013-14. The team’s captain since 2021-22, he is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played and ranks third in goals and points. He finished second on the team in goals in 2023-24 with 22-13-35 and 28 PIM, while averaging 20:06 of ice time in 58 appearances. The 6-2, 209-pound native of Dorchester, Ontario was selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round, 37th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft.

Marchenko, 24, has missed the past three contests after undergoing surgery for a broken jaw suffered at Dallas on February 2. He has registered 21-34-55 with a +31 plus/minus rating in 53 games this season, setting new career highs in assists, points and plus/minus rating. He is tied for the NHL lead in plus/minus rating, leads the Blue Jackets in goals and ranks second in assists and points. The 6-3, 197-pound winger has notched 65-57-122 and 42 PIM in 190 career outings since making his NHL debut in 2022-23. A native of Barnaul, Russia, he was selected by Columbus in the second round, 49th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.

Labanc, 29, signed a one-year contract with Columbus on October 5, 2024 and collected 2-10-12 and 12 PIM in 34 appearances with the club. He has notched 84-153-237 and 229 PIM in 512 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks since making his NHL debut in 2016-17. The 5-11, 185-pound native of Brooklyn, New York was selected by San Jose in the sixth round, 171st overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft.

Sillinger, 27, made his NHL debut with Columbus on January 9 vs. Seattle, finishing with two penalty minutes and 13:09 of ice time. He added 11-18-29 and 18 penalty minutes in 44 contests with the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, in 2024-25 before suffering a knee injury vs. Rochester on February 11. He has recorded 36-78-114 in 202 career AHL games with Cleveland since making his professional debut at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. A native of Regina, Saskatchewan, the 5-10, 182-pound forward signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with the Blue Jackets on July 1, 2024.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Saturday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.