Blue Jackets getting healthy as Saturday's return nears

There was plenty of joy at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, and not just because the Blue Jackets were happy to be together and back on the ice after 10 days apart.

There was the grin of Dante Fabbro, who skated with the team for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury Feb. 2 at Dallas. There was the omnipresent smile of Kirill Marchenko, who was back on the ice after being hit with a stray puck and suffering a broken jaw in that very same game.

But no one was happier than Boone Jenner, who went through his first full practice with the team at 100 percent and appears very close to making his season debut after suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery on the last day of training camp in October.

Well, other than Dean Evason, maybe. The Blue Jackets head coach could have all three at his disposal when the team plays its first game after the 4 Nations Face-Off break Saturday vs. Chicago at Nationwide Arena.

Of course, nothing is yet set in stone.

“Obviously, we'll watch them here and we'll evaluate and then talk to the medical guys, and then ultimately it's the player that makes that decision,” Evason said. “We’ve got three days (of practice), so there’s no rush. We’ll just see after that third day how everybody feels, and we’ll make a decision who gets into our lineup.”

But if you ask the three players in question, it sure sounds like the goal is to be in the lineup against the Blackhawks. Here’s what each had to say when meeting with the media Wednesday after practice.

Boone Jenner

No offense to Marchenko or Fabbro, but considering Jenner is the team captain and is yet to play this season, no return might be more anticipated than his.

And while Jenner couldn't say for sure if he would be in the lineup Saturday, it sure sounds like he’s ready around a month after spending the last month ramping back up to game speed.

“We’ll see what the next couple of days bring, but that’s my goal,” Jenner said. “It’s been my goal for a while, to play in that (Feb.) 22nd game right after the break. So we’ll see. Keep going with the process and see how the next few days go, but I feel great. I feel like I'm ready to go.”

Jenner’s reputation proceeds him, but in case you need a reminder, he’s the longest-tenured player in CBJ history with 715 games played over 11 seasons, plus the third-most goals (192) and assists (364) in a union blue uniform.

Then there’s the leadership he provides with his ability to drag players into the fight, plus his versatility, as Jenner can play center and wing, is a faceoff expert, and is a dependable player in all situations, from power play and penalty kill to critical end-of-game scenarios.

He underwent surgery the day before the season after taking an awkward fall into the boards Oct. 4, with a five- to six-month timeline for his return. Four-and-a-half months later, he appears on the precipice of a return.

“It’s huge,” he said. “I just wanted to come back as quick as possible.”

Kirill Marchenko

It also goes without saying that having Marchenko back would be a boon to the Blue Jackets considering he leads the team with 21 goals, is second with 55 points and also is atop the NHL with a plus-31 rating.

It took the freakiest of weird circumstances to put Marchenko on the shelf, as he was sitting on the bench during the team’s game at Dallas when a wayward puck flew out of play and struck him on the jaw, resulting in surgery Feb. 3.

Yet Marchenko was back on the ice over the 4 Nations break skating on his own with a facemask protecting his jaw, and he took to the ice for practice Wednesday wearing the same contraption.

“It’s fine,” he said of the mask. “I can’t skate without the mask right now.”

The good news for Marchenko was he didn’t have to have his jaw wired shut – one might say it's great news considering how talkative the animated wing often is – and he’s been able to eat solid foods over the last few weeks.

That’s in stark contrast to Jenner, who had to stick with smoothies for around a month a season ago when he suffered a similar injury.

“I gave him some recipes, but he doesn’t need them,” Jenner joked Wednesday. “He can get some solid food down. It’s awesome to see him back out there with us.”

Like Jenner, Marchenko wouldn’t commit to being in the lineup Saturday, but it sounds like it’s trending that way.

“I feel fine and try to be positive,” Marchenko said. “We’ll see. I don’t know right now. I have two more days to skate, and we will see on Saturday.”

Dante Fabbro

Fabbro has become quite an important piece of the team as well, stabilizing the team’s top defensive pair after being claimed on waivers from Nashville in November.

He’s been out since taking an elbow up high in the first period at Dallas, and he said it took him a few days to feel back to normal. But Fabbro was able to get in some skates over the break and seems ready to get back to action.

“So far, so good,” Fabbro said. “I’m excited to be back with the team and practicing and looking forward to our next game here and getting things started off on the right foot.

“I’m healthy now, and I feel great.”

Fabbro has fit in perfectly on a pair with Zach Werenski since his arrival, posting four goals, 13 points and a plus-14 rating while skating over 21 minutes a game over his 37 contests with the Blue Jackets.

With Columbus in the thick of the playoff race when things get back under way Saturday, Fabbro is excited to be among the Blue Jackets ready to make a charge toward the postseason.

“You could see obviously today we had a few more bodies out there, and some key players,” he said. “For us being out there and being able to skate a few days before this game, I think it’s time now to kind of push each other. We’re talking about taking our game to the next level and not changing who we are and how we want to play, but just turn it up a notch. We’re pushing for a playoff spot here.

“I think everyone’s excited, especially myself. I can’t emphasize that more, so it’s good to be back.”