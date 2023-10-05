News Feed

Blue Jackets host Washington in preseason contest

Thursday night's matchup at Nationwide Arena will be the last home exhibition game

Tune in Oct 5th
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

Columbus completes the home portion of the preseason schedule Thursday night at 7 p.m. when the Blue Jackets welcome Metropolitan Division foe Washington to town. The game between the Jackets and Capitals will be streamed on BlueJackets.com as well as heard on the new CBJ app and flagship station 97.1 The Fan.

The Blue Jackets will skate an entirely different roster than last night's win over Buffalo, and it will mark the first game in CBJ colors for goalie Spencer Martin, acquired last week on waivers from Vancouver.

Columbus is 3-2-1 this preseason but a perfect 3-0-0 at home.

The Blue Jackets' full roster for the game follows in numerical order.

WSH PRESEASON ROSTER
Forwards
10 Dmitri Voronkov
16 Brendan Gaunce
19 Liam Foudy
21 Josh Dunne
24 Mathieu Olivier
25 Stefan Matteau
41 Hunter McKown
43 Justin Pearson
64 Trey Fix-Wolansky
67 James Malatesta
72 Carson Meyer
96 Jack Roslovic
Defensemen
5 Denton Mateychuk
6 Billy Sweezey
23 Jake Christiansen
27 Adam Boqvist
47 Marcus Bjork
77 Nick Blankenburg
Goaltenders
30 Spencer Martin
73 Jet Greaves
