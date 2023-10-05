Blue Jackets host Washington in preseason contest

Columbus completes the home portion of the preseason schedule Thursday night at 7 p.m. when the Blue Jackets welcome Metropolitan Division foe Washington to town. The game between the Jackets and Capitals will be streamed on BlueJackets.com as well as heard on the new CBJ app and flagship station 97.1 The Fan.

The Blue Jackets will skate an entirely different roster than last night's win over Buffalo, and it will mark the first game in CBJ colors for goalie Spencer Martin, acquired last week on waivers from Vancouver.

Columbus is 3-2-1 this preseason but a perfect 3-0-0 at home.

The Blue Jackets' full roster for the game follows in numerical order.