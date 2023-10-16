Blue Jackets host initial Hockey for Her event of season

The Columbus Blue Jackets welcomed back the Hockey for Her event hosted by Bread Financial on Saturday before the game against the New York Rangers.

Hockey For Her is a platform designed distinctly for female fans, offering insights into all aspects of the game of hockey. Close to 90 fans were offered a guided session to learn more about the sport, connect with other fans and paint custom-made CBJ canvases provided by AR Workshop. The Jackets hope the event can grow The 5th Line and create a more informed and inclusive environment in Columbus.

ABC6 sports reporter Kellyanne Stitts was chosen to emcee the event for the third year. As a woman working in the sports industry, she said she was honored to be a part of the initiative.

“I think it’s important to grow the fanbase and make it inclusive, and to let the female fanbase know that they’re supported," Stitts said. "Obviously, they’re always welcome, but it’s nice to see an organization takes the time to focus on the female fanbase and really grow it."

This event is welcome to anyone regardless of hockey knowledge or how long they've been a fan of the Blue Jackets. Participating in the event, which also included food and drink, allowed fans to attend the game afterwards.

Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation executive director Andee Cochren said this is a fantastic opportunity for like-minded women to get together and share what they’re passionate about.

“All women should look into this event," Cochren said. "You can be new to the game, you can be coming to your very first game, you can be a seasoned veteran, you can be a day one season ticket holder, you can be a mom of someone who plays hockey, you could even be a hockey player. You don’t need any knowledge of the sport to come here, that’s what this is all about."

CBJ Season Ticket Holder Amanda Rivera said she got into the event after her daughter started playing hockey. She said it’s highly informative if fans want to learn more about the sport, especially with the inclusion of a question-and-answer session that featured the referees and linesmen from that night's game.

Rivera said she would encourage anyone to attend this event.

“I just think it’s a good environment," Rivera said. "Everybody’s having fun. There’s no pressure to do a certain thing, you’re just painting or doing an activity, there’s no strings attached. You’re just having fun."

While supporting her daughter who plays hockey, Rivera said she understands the importance of having an inclusive space that offers resources about the sport.

“I think it’s important," she said. "You don’t really see a whole lot of women, especially getting into hockey, so having a group event like this brings more awareness to the fact that this isn’t just for men, it’s for women, too. We have spots and places that will include you."

CBJ fans should keep an eye out for the next Hockey for Her event, which is currently scheduled for Feb. 25.