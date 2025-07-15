Blue Jackets announce additions to hockey operations department

Team Update No Ruoff
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

Columbus Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced several changes to the club’s hockey operations department today.

Aron Augustitus has been promoted to video coach and Cam Briere has joined the organization as assistant video coach. In addition, Paul DeFazio has been named head equipment manager, Inar Treiguts has been hired as a massage therapist, Anthony and Matthew Donskov have been named development coaches, and Ty Eigner has joined the club as a special assignment scout.

Augustitus spent the 2024-25 campaign as the team’s video assistant coach and four seasons as a video assistant from 2020-24. Briere joins the Blue Jackets after serving as the video coach of the ECHL’s Maine Mariners from 2021-25, as well as director of hockey operations in 2024-25.

DeFazio served in various capacities in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization for 27 years, including as an assistant equipment manager with the Penguins from 2018-25 as well as from 2001-13. He was also the head equipment manager of the American Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for five seasons from 2013-18. Treiguts previously served as a massage therapist for the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings from 2011-20 and Atlanta Thrashers from 1999-2011.

The Donskovs served as guest coaches at the club’s last two development camps and have trained athletes from mites to the professional level in central Ohio for 25 years as part of Donskov Hockey Development. Eigner served as a coach at Bowling Green State University for 14 seasons from 2010-24, including as the team’s head coach for six campaigns from 2019-24.

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the matchups you want with plans starting at 11 games and take advantage of flexible payment options with savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Johnson had a big year, but he wants to be among the best

Low ropes, high impact: New course encourages Girl Scouts to take leaps

Blue Jackets to participate in 2025 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo

Williams hopes to put his NHL experience to good use

Loranger doesn't let his size slow him down

Four interesting things from Blue Jackets development camp

Samoskevich's coaching journey added a new stop in Columbus

Vass embraces his job as a shutdown defender

Blue Jackets sign F Dmitri Voronkov to two-year contract through 2026-27

Andreyanov ready to chart his course with the Blue Jackets

Smith's athleticism allows him to live on the edges

Lindstrom takes on a leadership role at development camp

Waddell happy moving forward after day one of free agency

Contract signed, Provorov sets sights on winning in Columbus 

Blue Jackets sign C Isac Lundestrom to two-year contract

Blue Jackets sign D Christian Jaros to one-year, two-way contract

Blue Jackets sign F Owen Sillinger to one-year, two-way contract extension

Blue Jackets sign D Ivan Provorov to seven-year contract extension