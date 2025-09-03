Hockey Is Back: Blue Jackets launch 25th season with fan events, community givebacks

Hockey Is Back in Columbus as the Blue Jackets prepare to drop the puck on their milestone 25th National Hockey League (NHL) season. The celebration kicks off today with the installation of the ice at Nationwide Arena, featuring a brand-new center ice logo commemorating the team’s silver anniversary. From community events to fan experiences and exclusive giveaways, the Blue Jackets are inviting fans to be part of the excitement from day one.

Fans can join the Hockey Is Back festivities by bidding in the Blue Jackets Foundation’s annual Golf Classic Silent Auction, now live at cbjgolf.givesmart.com. This year’s auction features one-of-a-kind experiences, including lunch with members of the Blue Jackets leadership group, including Boone Jenner; a “GM for the Day” experience with Blue Jackets GM and President of Hockey Operations Don Waddell; and an exclusive behind-the-scenes game night with play-by-play announcer Steve Mears. Bidding is open to the public and will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 5.

Fans also can give back and support their community through the American Red Cross Blood Drive, hosted at Nationwide Arena on Friday, September 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Activity Center. In celebration of 25 years of partnership between the Blue Jackets and the Red Cross, all donors throughout the region from September 1-30 will receive a buy one, get one free ticket offer for select Blue Jackets games and be entered into weekly prize drawings for exclusive CBJ prize packs. Appointments can be scheduled at redcrossblood.org using sponsor code CBJGivesBack.

On Saturday, September 20, the Blue Jackets will host a free Open Practice at OhioHealth Ice Haus. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., with the first group of players taking the ice at 9:15 a.m., followed by the second group at 12:15 p.m. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Training Camp t-shirt courtesy of OhioHealth. Complimentary coffee and donuts from Tim Hortons will be available. Fans can RSVP for the Open Practice at BlueJackets.com/HockeyIsBack. RSVP does not guarantee entry, as admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Blue Line Team Store will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Open Practice attendees receiving a 15% off coupon valid for that day only at the team store in Nationwide Arena.

Leading into the Open Practice, the club will host two Get Out And Learn (GOAL) street hockey clinics, in association with Apex Pros, on McConnell Plaza. These free, 30-minute sessions, which begin at 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., are open to first-time participants aged 5–12. Each participant will receive age-appropriate instruction from USA Hockey-certified coaches, along with a CBJ-branded hockey stick, ball, and t-shirt. Registration is required and available now at BlueJackets.com/GOAL.

Throughout September, fans can also participate in a variety of enter-to-win opportunities for exclusive Blue Jackets prizes and experiences. Now through Wednesday, October 8, fans can enter to win a chance to walk the Blue Carpet alongside Blue Jackets players on Opening Night, presented by Nationwide. Full details and the entry form are available at BlueJackets.com/HockeyIsBack.

As the Blue Jackets prepare to celebrate 25 years of hockey in Columbus, fans are invited to be part of the excitement. For more information on all upcoming events and the 2025–26 season, visit BlueJackets.com or follow the team on social media.