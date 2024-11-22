Hockey Fights Cancer has an impact on everyone

Last night, 9-year-old Gabe was like a kid in a candy store, if the candy store was an 18,000-seat sports arena.

As the Blue Jackets celebrated the annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by OhioHealth, Gabe was in his element. He stared with wonder from along the glass as the Blue Jackets players took warmups, was given a puck by Adam Fantilli, danced along to the booming music and then made himself at home exploring the ambulance on hand in the bowels of Nationwide Arena.

And that was even before the game started.

One of the Blue Jackets Foundation’s five pediatric cancer heroes for the year, Gabe spent Thursday night acting like a kid, which is a blessing when those days are sometimes few and far between.

Gabe loves science, tacos and the TV show The Owl House, but you might soon be able to add hockey to the list. Thursday night’s contest vs. the Lightning was his first-ever time attending a game at Nationwide Arena, and suddenly Gabe has visions of being on skates like the athletes he saw on the ice.