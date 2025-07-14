Low ropes, high impact: New course encourages Girl Scouts to take leaps

Under a sweltering Ohio sun, all that could be heard and seen at Camp Ken-Jockety were laughter and smiles.
Young Girl Scouts climbed over tires, balanced on ropes and stepped carefully across suspended wooden planks, all while practicing teamwork, communication and courage – ideas central and peripheral to the ambitions of the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland (GSOH).
At the heart of it all was the camp’s newest addition: a low ropes course more than two years in the making, officially opened June 25. Campers at Camp Ken-Jockety joined Stinger and CBJ forward Cole Sillinger to cut the ribbon for the course, which marked the first-ever collaboration between the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation and the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland.
With the help of a $92,000 grant from the CBJ Foundation in collaboration with Columbia Gas and the NiSource Charitable Foundation, the course provides Girl Scouts in the Central Ohio area an entirely new dimension to their camp experience.
“The addition of the ropes course to the experiences that the girls have when they come visit Camp Ken-Jockety is really one that challenges a different set of skills,” said Lauren Grether, Vice President of Operational Excellence at NiSource and a member of the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland Board.
“There's teamwork, overcoming fears, problem solving (and) safety aspects to this low ropes course that we love to see. All of those things are really character-building elements that help round out the camp experience.”
Built as a more challenging opportunity for the older girls at camp, the low ropes course was designed to foster collaboration and communication between the girls.
“We have other courses that are low on the ground that are much simpler, so this adds an elevated, more complicated experience,” said Katie Poole, Chief Operating Officer at GSOH. “It allows us to have bigger challenges for older Girl Scouts, so that as they're growing up, we can continue to challenge them at additional levels.”
The experience at Camp Ken-Jockety already embraces concepts of STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – as girls partake in team-building activities and events that will aid them as they get older. The ropes course only further embraces these ideals and more, designed to provide Girl Scouts with a new way to grow mentally, emotionally and socially – all while having fun outdoors.
“Sparking that curiosity is really the first step with this fantastic low ropes course,” Grether said during the opening remarks held prior to the ribbon cutting. “The girls here at KJ will face new challenges in a fun and supportive environment.”