Low ropes, high impact: New course encourages Girl Scouts to take leaps

The low ropes course at Camp Ken-Jockety was made possible through a grant from the CBJ Foundation in collaboration with Columbia Gas and the NiSource Charitable Foundation

Stinger low ropes
By Jane McNally / BlueJackets.com

Under a sweltering Ohio sun, all that could be heard and seen at Camp Ken-Jockety were laughter and smiles.

Young Girl Scouts climbed over tires, balanced on ropes and stepped carefully across suspended wooden planks, all while practicing teamwork, communication and courage – ideas central and peripheral to the ambitions of the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland (GSOH).

At the heart of it all was the camp’s newest addition: a low ropes course more than two years in the making, officially opened June 25. Campers at Camp Ken-Jockety joined Stinger and CBJ forward Cole Sillinger to cut the ribbon for the course, which marked the first-ever collaboration between the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation and the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland.

With the help of a $92,000 grant from the CBJ Foundation in collaboration with Columbia Gas and the NiSource Charitable Foundation, the course provides Girl Scouts in the Central Ohio area an entirely new dimension to their camp experience.

“The addition of the ropes course to the experiences that the girls have when they come visit Camp Ken-Jockety is really one that challenges a different set of skills,” said Lauren Grether, Vice President of Operational Excellence at NiSource and a member of the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland Board.

“There's teamwork, overcoming fears, problem solving (and) safety aspects to this low ropes course that we love to see. All of those things are really character-building elements that help round out the camp experience.”

Built as a more challenging opportunity for the older girls at camp, the low ropes course was designed to foster collaboration and communication between the girls.

“We have other courses that are low on the ground that are much simpler, so this adds an elevated, more complicated experience,” said Katie Poole, Chief Operating Officer at GSOH. “It allows us to have bigger challenges for older Girl Scouts, so that as they're growing up, we can continue to challenge them at additional levels.”

The experience at Camp Ken-Jockety already embraces concepts of STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – as girls partake in team-building activities and events that will aid them as they get older. The ropes course only further embraces these ideals and more, designed to provide Girl Scouts with a new way to grow mentally, emotionally and socially – all while having fun outdoors.

“Sparking that curiosity is really the first step with this fantastic low ropes course,” Grether said during the opening remarks held prior to the ribbon cutting. “The girls here at KJ will face new challenges in a fun and supportive environment.”

Sillinger girl scouts

Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger helped members of Camp Ken-Jockety navigate the new low ropes course after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

© BLUEJACKETS.COM

When you look closely at the obstacles on the course, you’ll see hockey sticks with CBJ logos hanging and wooden boards shaped as pucks.

The Blue Jackets Foundation has long been invested in community enrichment across central Ohio, and this partnership reaches future female leaders in the Girl Scouts and empowers them to take on leadership roles.

“Our partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets has been really integral, certainly in this project, but in many spaces where we've come together to support the community as a whole,” Grether said. “That important partnership between Columbia Gas of Ohio and the Columbus Blue Jackets is one that's really very special to us.”

Before the girls – along with Stinger and Sillinger – went running to the course, remarks were made by the President and CEO of the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland, Tammy Wharton, along with Grether and Cathy Lyttle, Board Chair of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation.

What’s unique about the collaboration is the differences in each of the organizations, and how the three united to accomplish the same goal – empowering girls and giving them experiences that will bode them well as they continue to grow.

“Girl Scouts is known for so many things, but one of our favorite qualities is our ability to learn through play,” Wharton said. “This is more than just a place for girls to play. It's a space for growth and discovery through dynamic learning. This incredible course would not be possible without the generous support of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation.”

“We like this opportunity because our foundation likes to invest in organizations that keep kids active, healthy and safe. It is really core to our mission,” Lyttle added. “We also love the camp's focus and the vision around STEM. I know that when this idea first percolated, it might have been a rough road in the beginning, but it’s something we so desperately need in our community.”

When the ribbon was cut, the Girl Scouts made a beeline to the obstacles, but not before a quick informational session on safety.

“We’ve been working on this course specifically for almost two years, so it’s been a really long time of planning,” Poole said. “Making sure that we have the right things out here to build the skills that we want to build for our girls, and working with our partners to make sure that it’s not only a safe environment but it’s really fun, too.”

From there, the heat and sun were no match for the enjoyment the course brought to the girls. The sounds of delighted shouts and cheers of support for one another were a satisfying reminder of the hard work that had been put into the project by all parties involved.

“Those of us that worked with Girl Scouts, whether it’s staff or volunteers, we do the work that we do because we want to see girls having fun and laughing and building the skills that we know they need for the future,” Poole said.

“It is fantastic,” Grether said as the Girl Scouts grasped onto the hockey sticks hung just behind her. “The girls are out here cheering each other on and encouraging each other as they experience all of the different activities in the low ropes area for the first time. I know that will continue as more girls have the opportunity to use the space.”

