Low ropes, high impact: New course encourages Girl Scouts to take leaps

When you look closely at the obstacles on the course, you’ll see hockey sticks with CBJ logos hanging and wooden boards shaped as pucks.

The Blue Jackets Foundation has long been invested in community enrichment across central Ohio, and this partnership reaches future female leaders in the Girl Scouts and empowers them to take on leadership roles.

“Our partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets has been really integral, certainly in this project, but in many spaces where we've come together to support the community as a whole,” Grether said. “That important partnership between Columbia Gas of Ohio and the Columbus Blue Jackets is one that's really very special to us.”

Before the girls – along with Stinger and Sillinger – went running to the course, remarks were made by the President and CEO of the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland, Tammy Wharton, along with Grether and Cathy Lyttle, Board Chair of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation.

What’s unique about the collaboration is the differences in each of the organizations, and how the three united to accomplish the same goal – empowering girls and giving them experiences that will bode them well as they continue to grow.

“Girl Scouts is known for so many things, but one of our favorite qualities is our ability to learn through play,” Wharton said. “This is more than just a place for girls to play. It's a space for growth and discovery through dynamic learning. This incredible course would not be possible without the generous support of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation.”

“We like this opportunity because our foundation likes to invest in organizations that keep kids active, healthy and safe. It is really core to our mission,” Lyttle added. “We also love the camp's focus and the vision around STEM. I know that when this idea first percolated, it might have been a rough road in the beginning, but it’s something we so desperately need in our community.”

When the ribbon was cut, the Girl Scouts made a beeline to the obstacles, but not before a quick informational session on safety.

“We’ve been working on this course specifically for almost two years, so it’s been a really long time of planning,” Poole said. “Making sure that we have the right things out here to build the skills that we want to build for our girls, and working with our partners to make sure that it’s not only a safe environment but it’s really fun, too.”

From there, the heat and sun were no match for the enjoyment the course brought to the girls. The sounds of delighted shouts and cheers of support for one another were a satisfying reminder of the hard work that had been put into the project by all parties involved.

“Those of us that worked with Girl Scouts, whether it’s staff or volunteers, we do the work that we do because we want to see girls having fun and laughing and building the skills that we know they need for the future,” Poole said.

“It is fantastic,” Grether said as the Girl Scouts grasped onto the hockey sticks hung just behind her. “The girls are out here cheering each other on and encouraging each other as they experience all of the different activities in the low ropes area for the first time. I know that will continue as more girls have the opportunity to use the space.”