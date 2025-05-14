Celebrate the ultimate playmaker this Father's Day

Give Dad the gift of a Blue Jackets game day and new gear

By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

This Father’s Day, the Columbus Blue Jackets are helping fans celebrate the all-time greats in their lives with an exclusive ticket offer that’s sure to score. Each package includes two (2) tickets to any 2025-26 Blue Jackets home game and a $25 gift card to the Blue Line team store — perfect for upgrading Dad’s fan gear. Packages start at $99 and are available now through Sunday, June 15.

Immediately after purchase, buyers will receive a downloadable Father’s Day certificate via weblink — ideal for printing and presenting as a gift. The $25 Blue Line gift card and a letter explaining ticket redemption will be mailed to the shipping address provided during checkout.

To ensure delivery by Father’s Day, purchases must be made by June 10. Orders placed after that date will be shipped on the next business day. Gift card shipments will begin on May 20. Full details and ordering can be found at BlueJackets.com/FathersDay.

Fans can also skip the tie and treat Dad to exclusive Blue Jackets bundles from The Blue Line Team Store. Whether he’s cheering from the stands or relaxing at home, there’s a bundle to match his fan level — from headwear heroes to full-strength fits.

  • Hat Trick Bundle: 4 hats for $100
  • Triple Hoodie Bundle: 3 hoodies for $150
  • Full Strength Bundle: 1 short sleeve tee, 1 long sleeve tee, 1 hoodie & 2 hats for $200

These limited-time bundles are available online only —while supplies last. To purchase, visit thebluelineonline.com.

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the matchups you want with plans starting at 11 games and take advantage of flexible payment options with savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

