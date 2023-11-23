Blue Jackets, Ronald McDonald House continue long relationship

Boasting more than 200 beds in a prime location next to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, one of the nation’s premier caregiving facilities, the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio is breaking new ground when it comes to providing for families with children battling serious health issues.

For more than 40 years, the Ronald McDonald House – just like the CBJ Foundation – has operated on a mission to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. The facility provides a home away from home for families with seriously ill children receiving treatment at Nationwide Children's or other nearby hospitals, and now it will have the space to house everyone who needs its support.

“Everyone in Columbus was so generous to the house to make this happen,” said Dee Anders, CEO and executive director of the RMHC of Central Ohio. “This is going to help us take care of 2,000 more families a year, which is a huge deal. Prior to COVID, when we started the expansion, we were turning people away left and right. That breaks your heart. We are now going to be able to have a place for everybody to stay in. That really means a lot.”

The Ronald McDonald House is a multipurpose facility, providing both lodging and support for families in their time of need. While basic needs – like a bed to sleep in, as well as a place for meals and vital services such as laundry – are taken care of, there are also spaces for kids and adults alike to feel comfortable during a stressful time.

The Blue Jackets and Lady Jackets have chipped in to both build and care for a number of spaces in the facility that check both boxes. Since 2014, the Lady Jackets have maintained what’s known as the Princess Room, where families can escape and kids can just be kids while playing dress up, reading or just taking a break from their daily hospital visits.

There’s also the Blue Jackets Zone, a multipurpose space for families to both work and play. The CBJ Zone is equipped with a family TV room, two laundry rooms, a playroom, a pool table, an arcade room and a Blue Jackets hallway/interactive hockey area with a hockey net.