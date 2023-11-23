Blue Jackets, Ronald McDonald House continue long relationship

A lot can change in 12 years. To stand the test of time for that long, a relationship must truly be important to each side.
That’s certainly the case for the Lady Jackets, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.
In March 2011, a group of Lady Jackets including Chris Clark’s wife Kim, Fedor Tyutin’s wife Sarah and Rick Nash’s wife Jessica had the opportunity to volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House. In no time at all, they formed a bond over their hands-on support of the venture, starting a relationship that is still going strong a dozen years later.
“A couple of us got together and worked on the project, and it got to be a very big project and something we really enjoyed,” Kim Clark said. “It gave us a really unique situation to get out in the community and give back. We were excited to have the opportunity to do it.”
Fast forward all these years later and the partnership has only grown, one reason last Wednesday was such a big day for everyone involved. With a massive renovation that began in 2016 now complete, the facility was able to celebrate its grand reopening last week as the largest Ronald McDonald House in the world.