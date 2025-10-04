Blue Jackets complete preseason by visiting Capitals

The Blue Jackets have one more game to get ready for the 2025-26 season, playing their final preseason contest of the year tonight against the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena in DC.

The game will be streamed at BlueJackets.com and on the CBJ App, available on ESPN+ and NHL Center Ice, and heard on 93.3 The Fan.

The Blue Jackets will dress close to an NHL lineup in DC, with Elvis Merzlikins in net, but head coach Dean Evason said veterans Sean Monahan and Zach Werenski will remain back in Columbus.

TRAINING CAMP, PRESENTED BY OHIOHEALTH

After this, the Blue Jackets will continue preparations for the opening of the regular season Oct. 9 at Nashville and Oct. 11 at Minnesota before the home opener Oct. 13 vs. New Jersey.

Columbus has a 2-4-0 record thus far in the preseason.