Blue Jackets close preseason tonight in Pittsburgh

Seven down, one to go. The Blue Jackets will stage their last of eight preseason games tonight, heading to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins in the second half of a home-and-home series.

The 7 p.m. ET game tonight will be broadcast on 97.1 The Fan and streamed on BlueJackets.com as well as the CBJ app.

Columbus has recalled five players from Cleveland to fill out the roster for tonight's game, which follows the Pens' 3-1 victory in Nationwide Arena last night in the penultimate preseason contest.

TRAINING CAMP, PRESENTED BY OHIOHEALTH

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.