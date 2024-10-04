Blue Jackets close preseason tonight in Pittsburgh

The Blue Jackets complete a home-and-home with the Penguins to cap the exhibition campaign

at pens
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider

Seven down, one to go. The Blue Jackets will stage their last of eight preseason games tonight, heading to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins in the second half of a home-and-home series.

The 7 p.m. ET game tonight will be broadcast on 97.1 The Fan and streamed on BlueJackets.com as well as the CBJ app.

Columbus has recalled five players from Cleveland to fill out the roster for tonight's game, which follows the Pens' 3-1 victory in Nationwide Arena last night in the penultimate preseason contest.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.

Forwards

4 Cole Sillinger
7 Sean Kuraly
12 Owen Sillinger
18 Dylan Gambrell
19 Adam Fantilli
24 Mathieu Olivier
41 Hunter McKown
64 Trey Fix-Wolansky
65 Luca Del Bel Belluz
67 James Malatesta
82 Mikael Pyyhtia
91 Kent Johnson

Defensemen

2 Jake Christiansen
5 Denton Mateychuk
22 Jordan Harris
34 Cole Clayton
55 David Jiricek
81 Stanislav Svozil

Goaltenders

40 Daniil Tarasov
73 Jet Greaves

