Blue Jackets claim goaltender Spencer Martin off waivers

The Columbus Blue Jackets have claimed goaltender Spencer Martin off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The 28-yearold netminder signed a two-year contract with the Canucks prior to the 2022-23 season.

Selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round, 63rd overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft, Martin has appeared in 38 career NHL games with a 14-17-5 record, 3.63 goals-against average and .885 save percentage with Colorado and Vancouver since making his League debut in 2016-17. He went 14-15-4 with a 3.56 GAA and .887 SV% in 35 outings with the Canucks over the past two NHL campaigns.

Martin has also gone 94-85-22 with a 2.88 GAA, .905 SV% and 13 shutouts in 214 career American Hockey League games with Abbotsford, Syracuse, Colorado and San Antonio since 2015. Last season, he posted a 7-7-2 mark with a 2.43 GAA, .916 SV% and one shutout in 16 games with Abbotsford. His best AHL campaign was 2021-22 when he finished with a 19-4-2 record, 2.43 GAA, .914 SV% and three shutouts in 25 games with Abbotsford.

The 6-3, 191-pound native of Oakville, Ontario played four seasons of major junior hockey with Mississauga of the Ontario Hockey League from 2011-15. He posted a 58-74-11 record with a 3.31 GAA, .904 SV% and four shutouts during his OHL career. He was 15-13-1 with a 2.98 GAA, .921 SV% and one shutout during his final OHL campaign in 2014-15.

Columbus, which is 1-1-1 in preseason play, returns to action on Saturday when it visits the Buffalo Sabres. Game time from KeyBank Center is 3 p.m. ET. The games will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.