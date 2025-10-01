Blue Jackets place defenseman Christian Jaros on unconditional waivers

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Christian Jaros on unconditional waivers, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Jaros, 29, signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with the club on July 1. He registered a goal and 13 assists for 14 points with 37 penalty minutes, 158 hits, 112 blocked shots and 82 shots on goal, while averaging 13:04 of ice time in 94 career NHL games with the New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks and Ottawa Senators from 2017-22. He spent the last three campaigns in Russia’s KHL and totaled 8-34-42, 48 PIM and a cumulative +16 plus/minus rating in 132 appearances with CSKA Moskva, Severstal Cherepovets and Avangard Omsk, including 2-10-12 and 18 PIM in 51 outings with CSKA Moskva in 2024-25.

The Blue Jackets return to preseason action on Saturday when they visit the Washington Capitals. Game time from Capital One Arena is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on BlueJackets.com and the Blue Jackets app. Fans can also listen to the game on 93.3 The Bus in Columbus.