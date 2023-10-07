News Feed

Blue Jackets end preseason slate at Washington
Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by 11 players
CBJ Q&A: Gaudreau is ready for year two in Columbus
Blue Jackets announce new Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar
Blue Jackets drop preseason game to Capitals
Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by five players
Celebrate the CBJ season at the Opening Night Plaza Party
CBJ Q&A: Laine embracing leadership role, time in Columbus
Blue Jackets down Sabres to win second straight
CBJ Q&A: Johnson looks to add to his game in year two
Blue Jackets welcome Sabres to Nationwide for preseason action
Hockey for Her, presented by Bread Financial, set for October 14
CBJ Q&A: Peeke hopes to put his experience to good use
Five players score as Blue jackets down Blues in preseason action
CBJ Q&A: After a fun offseason, Boqvist hopes for a big year
Blue Jackets host St. Louis in preseason contest Monday
Laine scores twice but Blue Jackets lose at Buffalo
Blue Jackets head to Buffalo for preseason game No. 4

Blue Jackets announce roster move

Training camp roster now stands at 31 players

Team Update
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Trey Fix-Wolansky on waivers for the purposes of assigning to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.  The training camp roster now stands at 31 players, including 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders.

The Blue Jackets have also assigned defensemen Marcus Bjork, Jake Christiansen and Billy Sweezey as well as forwards Josh Dunne, Brendan Gaunce and Carson Meyer to the Monsters after clearing waivers today.

Columbus, which is 3-3-1 in preseason play, returns to action tonight when it visits the Washington Capitals.  Game time from Capital One Arena is 7 p.m. ET.  The game will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.

The Blue Jackets open their 23rd regular season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 12.  Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.