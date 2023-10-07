Blue Jackets announce roster move

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Trey Fix-Wolansky on waivers for the purposes of assigning to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 31 players, including 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders.

The Blue Jackets have also assigned defensemen Marcus Bjork, Jake Christiansen and Billy Sweezey as well as forwards Josh Dunne, Brendan Gaunce and Carson Meyer to the Monsters after clearing waivers today.

Columbus, which is 3-3-1 in preseason play, returns to action tonight when it visits the Washington Capitals. Game time from Capital One Arena is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.

The Blue Jackets open their 23rd regular season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 12. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.