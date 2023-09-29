Columbus Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by 14 players

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by 14 players, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 48 players, including 26 forwards, 16 defensemen and six goaltenders.

The Blue Jackets have loaned the following players to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League: F Tyler Angle, D Ole-Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, F Cameron Butler, F Luca Del Bel Belluz, D Samuel Knazko and F Mikael Pyyhtia.

The club also announced that the following players on AHL contracts have been returned to Cleveland: F Roman Ahcan, D Cole Clayton, F Jake Gaudet and F Owen Sillinger. In addition, G Eric Dop (released from PTO) and F Martin Rysavy are also expected to join the Monsters for the start of Cleveland’s training camp.

D Nicolas Meloche and D Thomas Schemitsch have been released from their tryout contracts.

The Blue Jackets, who are 1-1-1 in preseason play, return to action on Saturday when they visit the Buffalo Sabres. Game time from KeyBank Center is 3 p.m. ET. The games will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.

Columbus opens its 23rd regular season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 12. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.