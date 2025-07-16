Blue Jackets announce 2025-26 regular season schedule

The Columbus Blue Jackets and National Hockey League announced today a 2025-26 regular season schedule in which the club will play 82 games, including 41 home dates at Nationwide Arena. The team opens its 25th NHL season on Thursday, October 9 against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. The Blue Jackets kick off their home slate of games on Monday, October 13 with a 7 p.m. ET matchup against Metropolitan Division rival New Jersey Devils at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets’ announcement of the club’s 2025-26 schedule is presented by Ticketmaster.
Columbus will play Metropolitan Division teams a total of 26 times, including 13 games at Nationwide Arena. The Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals will each visit Nationwide Arena twice, while the Philadelphia Flyers will make a lone visit on January 28. The Blue Jackets will face teams in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division 24 times, including 12 at home. The club will play two home games each against the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs, while hosting the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens one time.