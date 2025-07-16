Blue Jackets announce 2025-26 regular season schedule

Columbus will play its 82 games over 188 days with 42 contests slated for Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, including nine Thursday, two Friday and 11 Saturday home games. The Blue Jackets also will play eight games on Sunday (four at home). January and March are the team’s busiest months with 16 contests each. Columbus will host a season-high five-game homestand from January 20-28 (Ottawa, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles, Philadelphia). The team will play five consecutive road games from November 2-11 (NY Islanders, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, Seattle).

The League’s regular season schedule will pause from February 6-24, when the world’s top NHL players gather in Milan and Cortina, Italy for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

In addition to the Home Opener vs. the Devils, highlights of the 2025-26 home schedule include:

Oct. 29 and Nov. 26 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Auston Matthews and 13-time Stanley Cup champions)

Nov. 13 vs. Edmonton Oilers (Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl with 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup finalists)

Nov. 15 and Mar. 19 vs. New York Rangers (Artemi Panarin and Metropolitan Division rivals)

Nov. 17 vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-time Stanley Cup champions)

Nov. 28 and Jan. 4 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Metropolitan Division Rivals)

Dec. 4 vs. Detroit Red Wings (11-time Stanley Cup champions and former Central Division rivals)

Dec. 13 vs. Vegas Golden Knights (Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner with 2023 Stanley Cup champions)

Dec. 18 vs. Minnesota Wild (2000 NHL Expansion rivals)

Dec. 31 vs. New Jersey Devils (Metropolitan Division rivals visit on New Year’s Eve)

Feb. 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks (Connor Bedard and former Central Division rivals)

Mar. 5 vs. Florida Panthers (lone visit from 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup champions)