Blue Jackets activate Jordan Dumais, loan forward to Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Jordan Dumais off the Injured/Non-Roster list and loaned the forward to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. He was placed on the list on October 7 due to a lower body injury.

Dumais, 20, registered 119 goals and 206 assists for 325 points with 38 penalty minutes, 40 power play goals, 526 shots on goal and a cumulative +78 plus/minus rating in 193 career games with the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League from 2020-24. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in goals (tied), assists and points.

The Montreal, Quebec native led the QMJHL in points-per-game in 2023-24 (2.24), finishing with 16-31-47 and a +25 plus/minus rating in 21 appearances with Halifax. He registered back-to-back 100-point campaigns in 2021-22 (109) and 2022-23 (140) and captured the QMJHL’s Michel Briere (MVP) and Jean Beliveau trophies and was named to the CHL and QMJHL’s First All-Star Teams in 2022-23 after leading the QMJHL in assists and points with 54-86-140 in 64 outings.

The 5-8, 174-pound forward represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships and collected 1-1-2 in five games. He was selected by Columbus in the third round, 96th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight against the Boston Bruins. Game time from TD Garden is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.