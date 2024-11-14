Blue Jackets activate Gavin Brindley off Injured Reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Gavin Brindley off Injured Reserve and loaned the forward to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Brindley, 20, missed the first 15 games of the 2024-25 season after suffering a broken finger in a preseason game at St. Louis on October 1. He made his NHL debut in the club’s 2023-24 season finale on April 16 vs. Carolina. A native of Fort Myers, Florida, he was selected by Columbus in the second round, 34th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 5-8, 173-pound forward recorded 37-54-91 and 50 penalty minutes in 81 career games at the University of Michigan from 2022-24. He was named to the NCAA First All-American Team and the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2023-24 after finishing among NCAA leaders in goals (sixth-T), points (eighth) and points-per-game (1.33, 11th) with 25-28-53 and 28 PIM in 40 appearances with the Wolverines.

Columbus returns to action on Friday when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Game time is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 93.3 FM The Bus in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.